Elk Grove’s new $18 million community center made its public debut on Jan. 23.
Branded as The Center at District56, this facility is located near the corner of Civic Center Drive and Big Horn Boulevard, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
This 32,178-square-foot building is a key feature of the city’s larger project known as District56. The name refers to the site’s 56 acres of open space.
The new community center includes a veterans hall and the Senior Center of Elk Grove’s new home. Plans are to include a library, a children’s museum, and a nature area. The city opened the nearby aquatics center last year.
Also completed on the site is Veterans Grove, which honors an estimated 9,200 veterans and 750 active guard and reserve military service personnel who live in Elk Grove.
With a large crowd gathered inside the building’s event center, the Jan. 23 program began with an honor guard’s presentation of colors and the singing of the national anthem by Elk Grove vocalist Leslie Sandefur.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly described the new facility as an “important gathering place” for Elk Grove.
“The center provides a place for everyone to gather, whether you live in Laguna West, Laguna Ridge, Old Town, Sheldon, Camden, Lakeside,” he said. “You get the idea. Wherever it may be that you live, you can come here to the center and have an event or be a part of an event.”
Following Ly’s speech, Sacramento Municipal Utility District Director Rosanna Herber presented Ly with an oversized check representing the company’s $20,000 donation to the city of Elk Grove.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, commended the city, both in general and for its community approach in creating District56.
“I’m going to take this back to Washington, D.C., and just say, ‘Hey, if you want to figure out how to run this country and do things right, why don’t you come out to Elk Grove, California, and you’ll see the diversity of the United States of America and what makes the United States of America such a special place,’” Bera said.
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli said District56 will be a “center of community life for many generations to come.”
Pastor Matt Pearson of the Elk Grove United Methodist Church led a prayer, and Wilton Rancheria tribal members offered a blessing.
Following the general presentation, a group assembled in the veterans hall, which is the meeting place of Elk Grove’s American Legion Post 233, Marine Corps League, Detachment #1238, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2073.
Members of the City Council presented commemorative “Elk Grove Veterans Hall” tokens to local veterans.
Larry Sahota, commander of the local American Legion post, expressed his gratitude for the building.
“(The hall is) important to all veterans,” he said. “(Its opening represents) a big day for all veterans in Elk Grove, and not just the American Legion or the VFW or the Marine Corps League. All veterans have a home to come to.
“It’s great. It’s a beautiful building, energy efficient. It’s everything we can ask for.”
With a look of amazement on her face, 100-year-old World War II veteran Maureen Gabriel, of Elk Grove, shared her impression of seeing the new building.
“What I can say is it’s tremendous,” she said. “Gee whiz, I think they did a fabulous job. I’m sure glad they invited me down here today. This is wonderful.”
Gabriel hopes to participate in activities at the new senior center that is next door to the veterans hall.
Another World War II veteran, 94-year-old Elk Grove resident Don Gut, was also quick to compliment the new veterans hall.
“I think (the hall was) a great idea,” he said. “I think it’s well deserved, and there are a lot of people anxious to see how the veterans are treated here.”
The new veterans hall is a revision of an earlier plan for the hall to be located in a stand-alone building on the District56 property. That project was eventually abandoned due to financial challenges.
Elk Grove’s three military groups currently have an agreement with the city to each pay $1 per year for the use of the veterans hall space for the next 10 years. That term can be extended through a mutual agreement.
Former Elk Grove City Council Member Sophia Scherman, who introduced the idea of a veterans hall for Elk Grove, shared her excitement that the city’s veterans groups have a new meeting place.
“Tonight, I spoke to many veterans and what I heard was: ‘At last we have a home,’” she said. “But what impressed me more was how humbled they were. They were excited about their home, but they were more excited about the services that would be available to all veterans, including the homeless veterans. I look forward to working together and really making a difference in the lives of our veterans.”
Pat Beal, executive director of the Senior Center of Elk Grove, described the new building as an important addition to Elk Grove.
“It’s an extraordinary opportunity for the community to come together and recognize the needs in the community, both for the senior side and for the veterans and the community as a whole,” she said. “(The new senior center presents) an opportunity to be able to serve more people at the same time, because of the arrangement of rooms.”
Beal noted that the senior center’s grand opening had been a great success, as more than 1,000 people visited the facility, and more than 200 people became members of the center, which already had 1,565 members.
“(That attendance and new membership) tells you people are interested in being here,” she said.
The senior center’s final day of operation at their former, 36-year-old building on Sharkey Avenue was Jan. 17.
