As the city moves forward with its major project to upgrade traffic signals at 103 intersections throughout Elk Grove, it is important to address any inquiries or concerns that local residents may have, a city representative told the Citizen this week.
This $8.8 million traffic signal improvement project is a part of a larger, $12.6 million project known as the Citywide Traffic Signal Enhancement and Congestion Relief Project, which is designed to improve traffic flow and help make streets safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Work on the entire project is scheduled to be completed in the early spring of 2025.
The traffic signal project includes larger signal heads and upgrading the signal heads’ back plates, which are the metal plates behind those signal heads. Those plates feature a yellow reflective border.
Such larger signal heads with yellow back plates are already present at intersections along Grant Line Road from Waterman to Bradshaw roads – the new segment of the 34-mile Capital SouthEast Connector, which aims to link Interstate 5 and Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, to Highway 50, east of El Dorado Hills.
Most of the improvements will be made within the city’s primary arterial corridors, such as Laguna Boulevard-Bond Road, Elk Grove Boulevard, and Whitelock Parkway.
In an April 24 interview, Kristin Parsons, the city’s deputy public works director, spoke about this project and feedback that the city has received.
Parsons stressed the importance of the signal light upgrades.
“It’s providing safety improvements, which is number one, right?” she said. “Congestion might be our biggest problem, but congestion is a bigger problem in Elk Grove than collisions are, because safety is first for us. We always put safety first.”
Through the installation of larger signal heads at intersections, the lights will be more visible to drivers, and thus improve safety.
As for the yellow back plates for the signal heads, Parsons mentioned that statistics prove that those plates provide a significant reduction in collision at intersections.
“(With the) retro, reflective back plates, they improve driver visibility, whether it’s daytime or nighttime, and when the power is out, your headlights are going to illuminate that yellow border,” she said. “You’re going to know that there’s a signal there (when it is) dark, and it’s going to tell you (that) you need to slow down and look and wait and make sure that it’s safe before you go through the intersection.”
During the Citizen’s April 23 visit to Grant Line Road, Adam Burcher, owner of Bert’s Diner, expressed concern that maybe the city has not yet obtained all of the funding that is needed for this project.
“If they have funding for it, then I’m in favor of it,” he said.
Parsons explained that the entire project is fully funded in the city’s capital program.
“We have an $8.8 million grant just for (the signal light) portion of the project,” she said. “It was the largest grant that was given out through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (of the California Department of Transportation in 2021) to anybody in the state of California, and Elk Grove got it,” she said. “So, that’s pretty significant.”
Parsons called the project a “large dollar value” for the community.
“It’s a large dollar value that our community is getting for little to no cost from the city, because it’s grant funded and it’s providing safety improvements, which should be everybody’s biggest concern.”
Parsons added that of the total project budget of $12.6 million, about $10 million was acquired through grant funding, and that $8.8 million of that $10 million is designated for safety improvements through the traffic signal project.
She also addressed a social media comment from a local resident who questioned whether the project is necessary.
“Yes, it’s necessary, because this equipment was scheduled soon to be replaced through maintenance anyway,” Parsons said. “We’re able to do it using state grant funding, and in doing so, we’re improving the safety (through) that equipment.”
