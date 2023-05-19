The project to convert the former Rite Aid drugstore building into the future Elk Grove Library received a major boost through a $3 million targeted state grant.
That grant, which was secured last year through then-state Assembly Member and now Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, was approved by a unanimous vote by the Elk Grove City Council during their regular meeting on May 10.
Also approved by the council was a contract with Group 4 Architecture Research + Planning, Inc. for professional services for design development through construction administration in an amount not to exceed $1,529,559.
The estimated overall cost of the new library project will be $15 million, with $10 million of that amount designated for construction, including contingency.
Samuel Grimm, senior civil engineer for the city of Elk Grove, reported to the council that the city’s staff plans for this project to be centered on awarded grant dollars, and to be fully funded.
Set to be completed in the fall of 2025, the new library, which will be located at the southwest corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road, will replace the current Elk Grove Library at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road. That facility opened in 2008.
The renovation of the former Rite Aid structure includes a full reconstruction of its interior and minor exterior and site improvements.
As an upgrade from the current site, the new library will increase the available building space and parking availability.
The future, single-story, 17,340-square-foot library, at 9260 Elk Grove Blvd., will increase the size of the Elk Grove Branch by 3,555 square feet. The site also has additional space for future expansion, if necessary.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned in the May 10 council meeting that the need for a larger library has been a longstanding issue.
“We outgrew (the current Elk Grove Library) before it even opened,” she said.
While the current Elk Grove Branch has experienced ongoing issues with parking availability, with its 45 spaces, the former drugstore building parking lot has 95 spaces.
Features of the library will include an entryway, teen, children and adult spaces, a Friends of the Elk Grove Library bookstore, a staff and support area, and meeting spaces, including a large assembly room.
A major part of the library will be its marketplace, which is intended to be the central portion of the facility, with access to all of the library’s specific sections.
During the May 10 council meeting, a timeline for the project was presented. That timeline shows that a plan for the project’s final design is estimated to begin this month and continue through April 2024.
The bidding and awarding of the construction contract is scheduled for the period of May to July 2024, and the 12-month construction period would begin in August 2024.
Council Member Rod Brewer shared his belief that the future Elk Grove Library can serve as a model for how a new library can positively impact a community.
“It’s going to be a nice example for the Sacramento region of what a good quality library can do in affecting the lives of all of its community members,” he said.
Brewer, who also serves on the Sacramento Public Library Authority board, added that he is excited about the future of having this “state-of-the-art, 21st century library that will have features that adults and children will equally enjoy.”
