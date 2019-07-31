The city of Elk Grove this month filed a complaint in the Sacramento Superior Court against the contractors and subcontractors of its new aquatics center. They are demanding a jury trial related to alleged design deficiencies.
This new, $42 million city facility is located on Civic Center Drive, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard. Its amenities include an Olympic-sized pool with springboards and dive, an instructional pool, a recreation pool, built-in seating and associated structures.
Following a yearlong delay, the center opened on May 25.
The defendants in the complaint are the California-based firms, Arntz Builders, Willdan Engineering, SWA Sausalito, and Big B Construction.
According to the complaint, the city and Arntz, in 2017, entered into a written contract for the construction of the aquatics complex, which includes a pedestrian-friendly public space known as The Commons.
This contract states that the project was to be conducted according to plans and to specifications presented by the city’s design professionals.
Willdan also had a written agreement to provide professional engineering services to the city. The company, along with its sub-consultant, SWA, was to provide professional services pertaining to design and site development.
As part of the project, Arntz and the city established a subcontract with Big B for cast-in-place concrete for the project.
About eight months prior to the opening of the aquatics center, Arntz was informed that the city had rejected areas of exterior concrete, which had excessive cracking and spalling.
The complaint notes that the city claimed that this damage was caused by the defendants’ failure to properly design the exterior concrete, and install the cement in a “sound and workmanlike fashion.”
It is stated in the complaint that the concrete design’s failure resulted from SWA’s negligence, and that the improper installation of the concrete was a “breach of Big B’s contractual obligations” to the city.
The complaint also notes that the contractors allegedly failed to “exercise due care” for matters such as construction, design, consulting and engineering services, architectural plans, surveying, and testing.
It is also mentioned in the complaint that the city claims to have suffered damages to “repair, redesign, correct and mitigate said damages, as well as delay and loss of use of the project.”
The city, notes the complaint, alleges that it has incurred costs, expenses and damages due to the breach of warranties in “an amount to be proven in trial.”
Representatives from the four defendants named in the complaint did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment by deadline.
City spokesperson Kristyn Laurence declined to comment for this story, noting that “the city refrains from any additional comment regarding active litigation.”
