The fate of Zeus, a 15-month-old German Shepherd, is being determined in a legal dispute between his owner and the Elk Grove animal control services that planned to have him euthanized this month.
Zeus reportedly bit two people this year. The first person was an adult stranger who was outside his home in May, and the second one was an Elk Grove police officer who was attacked in July when the dog’s owner escorted him to an animal services truck after the city deemed him to be a danger to the public.
Faryal Kabir drew public attention to her case when she called upon the Elk Grove City Council during their Sept. 14 meeting to stop her dog from being euthanized while her case remains in the legal system. Earlier this month, a Sacramento Superior Court judge denied her request for a stay on her dog’s execution.
Zeus has been kept at the city’s animal shelter since July 15.
“My Zeus is like my child – he is like my son, I don’t have kids, I’m not married,” Kabir emotionally told the Council. “He’s an amazing, kind, compassionate soul that doesn’t deserve to die and deserves to live.”
Council members were legally prohibited from addressing her at their meeting since she spoke during its public comment period.
In the following week, Kabir filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, which stopped her dog’s execution that was scheduled for Sept. 23. The mayor was named as a defendant since she is being held “responsible for ensuring that the city’s laws are constitutional.”
Hon. Troy Nunley of California’s Eastern District Court issued a temporary restraining order that lasts until Sept. 28. The legal outcome after that date happened after the Citizen’s press time.
In his Sept. 22 ruling, Nunley agreed that Kabir showed that she would suffer “irreplaceable harm” from the dog’s euthanasia. However, the judge mentioned that he had reservations about her case’s merits.
Kabir is now fundraising online to support Zeus’s legal defense. Her attorney, Christine Kelly, wrote in Kabir’s federal lawsuit that city animal authorities repeatedly violated due process during hearings on Zeus and how they took the dog into custody. Kelly also alleges that the city violated the Fourth Amendment by seizing Zeus without a warrant, and she charged that the city ordinance that permits such warrantless searches for animal control officers is unconstitutional.
“Now the fight begins!” Kabir wrote on her GoFundMe page after announcing Nunley’s decision to block her dog’s euthanasia.
Kabir could not be reached for comment for this story, as of press time.
How the case started
Zeus came to the Elk Grove police’s attention on May 16 after he reportedly attacked a stranger who was taking a walk in his neighborhood.
Kabir and Zeus had arrived home from visiting a dog park when the man was at the end of her driveway. In her federal lawsuit, Kelly wrote that her client depends on Zeus for her emotional well-being.
“Significantly, Zeus is in tune with the emotions and sensitivities of Ms. Kabir,” Kelly said.
The stranger “shocked” Kabir, which caused her dog to protect her, she wrote.
“The incident resulted in a very minor superficial abrasion and no puncture wounds,” the lawsuit stated.
In the city’s Sept. 26 response to Kabir’s federal lawsuit, Elk Grove City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs attached photographs of the bite marks on both of the man’s legs. He wrote that the city’s animal services staff said that the bite caused “multiple puncture wounds.”
In a Facebook post, the city’s animal control services staff wrote that the man was on a sidewalk 10 feet away when Zeus exited Kabir’s vehicle and charged at him. They said that he also suffered pain in his legs and he was treated at an emergency room.
On May 25, the city animal control services designated Zeus to be a dangerous dog. Kelly wrote that her client tried to appeal this designation at a June 8 hearing that was held online via the Zoom application. Technical issues stopped her from joining the hearing, Kelly wrote. However, the city hearing officer allegedly refused to allow her to attend by telephone. The hearing then continued without Kabir. City authorities upheld that Zeus was dangerous.
Starting on June 15, city authorities gave Kabir 30 days to comply with the city’s restrictions for Zeus, which included enrolling him in an obedience class, controlling him on a three-foot leash, and purchasing liability insurance. She was also cited with possessing a dangerous animal.
Kelly wrote in her client’s lawsuit that presented evidence that she complied with the restrictions before the end of the July 15 deadline.
The attorney also stated that animal control staff and Elk Grove police made a “premature visit” to Kabir’s home on July 15 to check if she was in compliance. Kabir rushed home to meet the officers since their visit was unexpected, according to her lawsuit. She alleged that she provided a proof of compliance to the officers but they decided to seize Zeus instead of scheduling a hearing for her.
“Ms. Kabir was in a heightened, distressed state and in such a state, Zeus was protective of Ms. Kabir as she (against her will) put him in the truck in her distressed state,” Kelly wrote in the lawsuit.
Shortly after Nunley blocked Zeus’s euthanasia, the city’s animal services staff went on Facebook and posted an Elk Grove police video of the dog attacking an officer during the July 15 visit.
In an officer’s body camera video, Kabir is shown using a leash to take the dog to the animal control truck. He then charged at an officer who stood on the street and quickly bit his left leg before Nabir pulled her dog back toward the vehicle. The dog’s bite tore through his uniform and his wound was bleeding, the city animal control staff reported.
In their Facebook post, the city animal control staff stated that Nabir was previously notified that Zeus would be inspected on July 15, and they said she failed to demonstrate full compliance with their requirements for a dangerous animal.
“As a result, the city was authorized by law to impound the dangerous animal,” they stated.
The staff also said that the law allows the euthanasia of a dangerous animal if the owner fails to timely comply with animal regulations or if the pet attacks or bites a person.
In her declaration filed in federal court, the city’s animal services manager, Sarah Humlie wrote that Zeus continued to show aggressive behavior at the animal shelter.
“For instance, he charges at the kennel door, jumps on his hind legs, and barks viciously and aggressively at animal shelter staff,” she wrote.
Humlie noted that she would not consider Zeus safe for adoption, given his history of bites and the challenge of teaching bite inhibition to a “hard biting dog.”
Nabir resorted to suing the city in the Sacramento Superior Court following an Aug. 15 hearing where the hearing officer allegedly refused to admit her proof of compliance. She later filed her federal suit after city authorities decided in September to have Zeus euthanized.
In response to the federal court’s temporary block of the dog’s euthanasia, Hobbs requested Nunley to lift the order and deny Nabir’s further requests for restraining orders.
Nunley’s decision was made after the Citizen’s press time.
