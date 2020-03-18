The city of Elk Grove and the Elk Grove Community Services District (CSD) last week expanded their measures to protect the local community against the spreading of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
In their response to this pandemic, the city proclaimed a local state of emergency on March 13. This proclamation ensures that the city has uninterrupted access to federal and state funding necessary to keep the community as safe and supported as possible.
The funding also provides for additional emergency operations, coordination and planning protocols on a local and regional level, as well as possible assistance to some businesses and residents seeking help through disaster relief programs.
Elk Grove’s proclamation was issued during the same week that President Donald Trump proclaimed a national emergency, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide emergency, and Sacramento County declared a public health emergency.
Elk Grove City Hall’s public counters and city facilities will maintain their regular daily schedules, according to an Elk Grove city press statement.
In their response to COVID-19, the CSD staff canceled or postponed all of their recreation events, programs, and classes. This action will continue on the same timeline as the Elk Grove Unified School District’s campus closures.
Registration counters at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center, the Wackford Community and Aquatic Center, and at the CSD administration office will remain open during this time. District board meetings have not been canceled; the next meeting is scheduled for March 18.
Event and facility rentals for less than 250 people will be allowed to continue. However, such events will be evaluated on an individual basis.
The CSD-operated Emerald Lakes Golf Course at 10651 East Stockton Blvd. is now closed.
For the city’s latest coronavirus updates are available at www.elkgrovecity.org/coronavirus. CSD updates on this issue can be accessed at www.YourCSD.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.