With the collection of the city of Elk Grove’s new, 1% sales tax having been initiated last month, arrangements are now in place for how those funds will be divided between the city and the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD).
Last November, a 54% majority of city voters approved Measure E, which led to an increase in Elk Grove’s total tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75%. The election results were certified by the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department the following month, and the collection of that tax went into effect on April 1.
Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
Under the new tax-sharing agreement, which was unanimously approved by the City Council on May 10, 20% of the annual, 1% sales tax funds will be placed in a “Future Project Reserve” fund that is intended to be used on future projects or services to address future community priorities.
The remaining revenues will be allocated to “Community Services Funds,” with the city retaining 62.5% – or 50% of those Measure E revenues – while the CSD will receive 37.5%, which is 30% of those revenues.
A city staff report notes that the CSD – which operates the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system – will use two-thirds of its allocation on fire protection services and the remaining one-third on parks and recreation services.
The CSD board approved the tax-sharing agreement during their May 3 meeting by a vote of 4-0, with Director Jim Luttrell being absent from the meeting.
According to the staff report, this agreement will “remain in effect unless and until either party terminates the agreement with at least two years’ written notice.”
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen recognized the efforts that went into the Measure E process.
“We really used the equity lens in having our robust and meaningful discussions, and to where we got to this sort of process,” she said. “So, just want to thank everyone that was involved. We are in this together. This is what true teamwork looks like.”
During the council’s May 10 meeting, City Manager Jason Behrmann mentioned that community engagement has been an essential part of the Measure E process. He noted that even after the measure was approved, the city and CSD conducted community meetings to both educate and acquire feedback from the public.
“We wanted to hear more from residents about, OK, now that this is passed and you heard the priorities, what are some of the programs, projects, areas that we should focus in on?” he said. “And so, we heard that, we got the feedback, and then we went to work as staff from the city and the CSD in developing programs, projects, services, staffing, areas that would help to address these needs.”
The top identified needs, some of which involve CSD services, include reducing crime, addressing homelessness, improving emergency response times, maintaining streets and parks, and providing clean and safe public areas.
Behrmann noted that the tax-sharing agreement aligns with these priorities that were derived from “what the community said.”
He added that the CSD’s Measure E funds would be allocated from the city to that agency on a monthly basis.
To maintain accountability of the use of Measure E revenues, the city is responsible for reporting how those tax dollars are spent to its Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
The committee is an advisory body that independently reviews Measure E-generated revenue and expenditures, and presents annual reports to the City Council and the Elk Grove community.
In addition to this committee, Measure E requires mandatory financial audits, and public disclosure of spending to help ensure that all funds are responsibly and locally spent.
The “Year 1 Expenditure Plan” for Measure E funds was reviewed by the Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee on May 8, and will be presented to the City Council on May 24.
That plan will be reviewed by the council for final approval during the city budget adoption on June 14.
It is anticipated that the city and CSD will receive their initial Measure E payments in late June or early July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.