The Elk Grove City Council on Dec. 9 agreed to open all five seats of the city’s Planning Commission to any resident who desires to apply. The current planning commissioners were invited to reapply for their seats.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, in her first regular council meeting as Elk Grove’s new mayor, introduced this proposal.
After the city receives applications, she will propose appointments to the planning commission for council approval on Feb. 10.
In introducing her proposal, Singh-Allen recognized the Planning Commission as a commission that makes important land-use policy decisions that “help shape and guide our city.”
With no limits on the length of time a planning commissioner can serve, Singh-Allen said that allowing others to apply for those seats presents “a good opportunity to let others serve.”
The commissioners will be contacted regarding their interest in continuing their service on this commission, Singh-Allen noted.
“It is an opportunity for us to check with (the current commissioners) to see if they are interested in serving, so if there are vacancies by default of just not wanting to come back for various reasons, then we can visit those at a future date,” she said.
“But I would like to ask the City Council to consider reopening the Planning Commission appointments and seek applications.”
Singh-Allen also mentioned that she anticipates reappointing the current commissioners.
“I know a number of (the current commissioners),” she said. “They’re great people and I anticipate reappointing, but I would like to revisit the Planning Commission appointments.”
The mayor mentioned that she the city’s other commissions and committees, and is not interested in seeking applications for seats in those groups.
“All the other (commissions and committees), I don’t want to touch those,” she said.
City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs explained the procedural aspect of allowing for the seeking of appointments for one commission or committee, but not the others.
“The committees and commissions, including your Planning Commission, serve at the will of the council,” he said. “So, the council always has the opportunity to essentially remove and call for reappointment of the Planning Commission, which I understand is what the mayor is suggesting.”
Hobbs clarified that through this action, the council is “essentially creating five vacancies.”
“You would essentially be creating five vacancies immediately and asking for reapplications of anyone who would like to participate, plus anyone new who would like to apply for those positions.”
City Clerk Jason Lindgren added that the council’s action does not mean that the current planning commissioners have been unseated. He noted that there are upcoming meetings of that commission that will be scheduled for prior to Feb. 10 when the council will address appointments for this commission.
Kevin Spease, a former city planning commissioner who was serving in his first regular council meeting as the representative of Council District 5, expressed hesitancy with opening the seat of Commissioner Sergio Robles. The council appointed Robles to the commission in October to fill the seat vacated by Frank Maita who resigned this August.
“We just got one new planning commissioner,” Spease said. “I think that’s so little. I don’t know. I can support (reviewing all five seats), I just think that there’s some challenges with it. We have to manage those.”
Spease also inquired about the timeline for the Planning Commission’s discussion on the city’s Housing Element.
The Housing Element pertains to the city’s housing needs and the availability of affordable housing, which is subsidized housing that are designed to be affordable to those on low or medium-incomes.
Darren Wilson, the city’s development services director, mentioned that the Housing Element would not be presented to the Planning Commission until next spring.
“We’re looking at later in April,” he said. “Then we have a few other projects: Annexation. I know our January agendas are pretty full.”
Although the council could have reviewed applications for the Planning Commission seats next month, Singh-Allen said that she was open to moving that discussion to February in order to “be thoughtful and methodical and be able to abide enough time.”
The city will be accepting applications for the Planning Commission through Feb. 3, or until such time as sufficient applications have been received.
A fact sheet and application are available at the city clerk’s office, 8401 Laguna Palms Way, and through the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
