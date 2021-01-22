The Elk Grove City Council on Jan. 13 unanimously voted to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force.
Designated to head this task force through an ad hoc committee are Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Council Member Darren Suen.
These actions were taken in response to a Dec. 9 request by Singh-Allen to have the council consider this task force, which is intended to help businesses and families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Singh-Allen shared her own thoughts on this task force.
“(It would) be able to sort of extend the work that we started here (in Elk Grove), and just kind of really look at what’s missing, what kind of resources are available and really kind of be able to connect the dots and be able to best serve our business community, as well as our families that are suffering,” she said.
Although the task force is envisioned to last 60 to 90 days, the mayor said it would probably operate for “60 days at best.”
Singh-Allen added that the task force would provide useful input and guidance for city staff to review.
“This is to provide guidance and input for us to look at, because us – the city staff – we’re not going to have access to all the resources that experts in the field will have,” she said. “So, this is an opportunity to see where some of the gaps (are), and be able to address those and bring those back to us.”
Singh-Allen noted that the task force would feature local leaders from various fields, including the banking, small business and legal industries.
The mayor also mentioned that there are several people in the local business industry, as well as labor and nonprofit leaders, who are interested in joining this task force.
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen suggested that the city take advantage of county resources.
“If we can tap into the resources that the county has and maybe share that out with our businesses and our community members, I think those would be more valuable resources they may not know about,” she said. “And those are probably resources that some of our community members and our business members may not know about here in the city of Elk Grove.”
Nguyen identified some of those resources as business navigators, resource coordinators, contract tracers, and individuals providing financial assistance.
Singh-Allen responded to Nguyen’s comment.
“They could be invited for a presentation, but we need to sort of have ownership of our own city and be able to bring those in,” she said. “So, like the owner of Chando’s (Tacos) to identify the true needs of the wider restaurant community. He’s interested in serving on the task force to bring in his unique perspective of what those gaps are.”
Singh-Allen concluded that county resources could serve as a supplement to the task force.
“I see that as a valuable resource, in addition to, but not in lieu of; definitely not,” she said.
City Manager Jason Behrmann noted that some city staff members would be available to the task force as resources for this group.
“We have some individuals that have kind of taken the lead on some of the city’s COVID(-19) response-related businesses, nonprofits, homelessness, things like that,” he said. “So, we certainly would make those available and we could certainly provide that over that 60-day period.”
Following the meeting, Suen told the Citizen that he is glad to be a part of the ad hoc committee for this task force.
“I’m just happy to be a part of any effort that helps our community’s businesses, nonprofits, residents in making sure that they’re able to retain the resources they need to get through this pandemic,” he said.
