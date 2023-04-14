The Elk Grove City Council this spring will review the proposed Pleasant Grove Estates subdivision plan for a 31-acre site along the south side of Pleasant Grove School Road.
This project consists of a plan for 14 single-family parcels for a new development in the city’s rural area, which includes the right to farm. If the project is built, the lots will be sold on an individual basis.
Shah Living Trust, of Elk Grove, is the owner of this property, which is located at 10150 Pleasant Grove School Road, about 2,500 feet east of Bader Road. The project’s applicant is Nuttall Properties & Investments, Inc., of Rocklin.
The project site is surrounded by single-family, residential uses to the north, south and west, and to the east by Pleasant Grove Elementary School and Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Currently located on the northeastern portion of the site are three single-family residences and accessory structures. No changes are proposed for the status of that part of the property.
As a requirement for the applicant to move forward with the development plan, the project must receive the council’s approval for this property to be subdivided into 14 parcels of at least 2 gross acres in size, a detention basin parcel and a remainder lot.
Last month, the Planning Commission recommended that the council approve the project, a rezoning of the property from agricultural-residential 5-acre minimum lots to agricultural-residential 2-acre minimum lots, and a tree removal permit.
Following that meeting, the city’s staff discovered that the project’s design review for subdivision layout entitlement was unintentionally missing from the staff report and resolution.
As a result, the design review was presented to the Planning Commission during their meeting on April 6.
Under the design review, the Planning Commission supported the city’s staff findings, which included that this project is consistent with the city’s General Plan objectives, that it complies with zoning plan provisions, and that its architecture, character and relationship with the site would enhance the character of the neighborhood and community.
The city’s staff also found that the proposed project would be compatible with the city’s existing street network, and would not conflict with the circulation of vehicular, pedestrian or bicycle transportation.
During the April 6 Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner George Murphey mentioned that he believes that the proposed Pleasant Grove Estates is a good fit for the city’s rural area, which he noted is decreasing in its agricultural usage.
“I can definitely say that you don’t see the agriculture like you used to see,” he said. “But if you want to have it, you can have it, and that’s what’s important as far as I’m concerned, is you can have an orchard, you can have animals: chickens, goats, horses, cow. You can do those things still, and you have a right to do that.”
The commission’s unanimous support of the proposed subdivision’s design review during the April 6 meeting allows the project to be forwarded to the City Council for their approval or denial. All elements of the project, including the design review will be reviewed by the council as a single agenda item.
City Clerk Jason Lindgren told the Citizen on April 7 that there was not yet a date scheduled for when this agenda item will be presented to the council.
“Due to public hearing requirements for the item, the earliest it could be heard (by) the City Council would be (Wednesday), April 26 or the notices would say if it was scheduled to a different date,” he said.
The City Council meets for their regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at the Elk Grove City Council chamber, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. The meetings begin at 6 p.m.
