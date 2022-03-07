After a nearly two-year absence, the Elk Grove City Council on March 9 will return to their in-person, public meetings due to the relaxing of COVID-19 precautions.
The meeting, which will be held at the Elk Grove City Council Chamber, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, will begin at 6 p.m.
In addition to their Feb. 23 decision to return to the council chamber for their public meetings, the council decided to temporarily continue their teleconferenced, online meetings. It is their desire to discontinue that option in the future, depending on the status of COVID-19, government regulations at that time.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen expressed her support of the return to the council chamber for public meetings.
“I’m not shy about this; I’ve been eagerly awaiting to resume in-person meetings,” she said. “It’s a long time coming.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic arose in March 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that resulted in the suspension of in-person, public meetings. Governing boards could instead hold teleconferenced meetings without providing a physical public meeting place.
As a result of this emergency order, the council has been conducting their public meetings exclusively in the teleconferenced-only format since March 18, 2020.
The council planned to return to in-person, public meetings in their council chamber last summer, but precautions over a then-recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County prompted the council to instead resume their meetings online.
Preceding the council’s recent decision to return to in-person, public meetings, the Sacramento County public health officer, on Feb. 16, rescinded the previous public health order requiring public meetings to occur in a virtual format.
Elk Grove City Clerk Jason Lindgren explained that the purpose of maintaining the hybrid, in-person and teleconferenced model is to “bridge this process as we come back from teleconference to being in person.”
“I think there will still be some reticence from our members of the public to be back in these public spaces,” he said. “But part of that is giving folks the encouragement to come back, but also to see how the process goes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.