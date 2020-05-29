Elk Grove city officials informed the Citizen this week that the city’s temporary ban on residential and commercial evictions will not be renewed.
Two months ago, in response to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the City Council unanimously voted to approve the moratorium, which is set to expire on Sunday, May 31.
Through this ban, tenants in the city who experienced a household or business income loss of 20% or more, or those who can demonstrate losses of 20% of their income to medical bills related to COVID-19, became eligible for this protection.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly explained why the council opted to not consider the possibility of extending the moratorium during their May 27 meeting.
“What has happened since (the council’s approval in March) is additional measures were put in place at the state level that provide additional protection,” he said. “So, that being the case, at this point, it didn’t seem necessary for us to extend it.”
City Council Member Pat Hume further spoke on that issue.
“The courts have said that there is a 60-day backlog and there’s also a 90-day grace period for whenever the governor’s order is lifted,” he said. “So, essentially, it would be conflictive for us to do anything at this point.
“We’ll just let ours expire and know that there are other remedies in place. We did what we felt we needed to do at the time before other safeguards were in place. And now that it’s being handled at a higher level of government, that supercedes anything we would do at the local level.”
Hume added that he does not believe landlords can currently legally process evictions.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ban on evictions on March 27, two days after Elk Grove approved its eviction moratorium.
Both Elk Grove and the state’s moratoriums require that this protection be tied to renters who are directly, financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kimberly Stewart-Vital, an apartment tenant in Elk Grove, described the current state of certain renters in the city.
“Many people are barely making rent and some are knowing full well they will lose their place soon,” she said. “The moving trucks have already been coming in and out. If they leave before the moratorium, they will not technically be evicted. That is the choice they are being given: leave before eviction or ruin your credit for years.
“There has been no rental assistance for people to keep up on their rent. The excuse for not setting anything up is that people can apply for unemployment. That doesn’t apply to everyone. Some people are still working, but not enough.”
Local attorney Amar Shergill, who has been outspoken on the city’s eviction issues, said that the city still needs to prevent a homelessness crisis during the COVID-19 situation.
“If the Council is going to let the ordinance expire, then the city needs to invest resources into tracking evictions so that we can take immediate steps to avoid a homelessness crisis,” he told the Citizen. “A lot of folks are still struggling.”
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, told the Citizen that the city is planning to introduce a rent and utility assistance program for tenants whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 situation.
“With the protections that still exist under the governor’s order, and the rent and utilities assistance program that we’re planning to roll out here pretty soon, we think that we should be able to offer some meaningful assistance to those folks who need it, while still allowing some protection against evictions that come with the governor’s order,” she said.
The city’s rent and utilities assistance program is designed to provide funds to renters and homeowners who have fallen behind on the payment of their utility bills, due to financial difficulties associated with COVID-19.
That program, Bontrager noted, will be operated in association with the nonprofit Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
Bontrager added that the city has not found that the nonpayment of rents due to this coronavirus situation has reached the level that was previously envisioned.
“We’re not entirely sure how many tenants (took advantage of the city’s eviction moratorium), but what we’re seeing is that the number of landlords who are reporting that their tenants didn’t pay rent for the months of April and May is lower than what we would have projected,” she said.
“That may be because a lot of folks have managed to get unemployment income, and/or because of the stimulus payment at the federal level. And that gave people some income in which to pay their rent.”
Bontrager mentioned that the loss of the additional $600 per month in federal unemployment payments is slated to end in July, and could lead to additional struggles for people to pay their rents if they have not returned to work.
In the meantime, a lot of low-income residents are earning more money through unemployment than they were earning when they were employed.
Bontrager noted that the city is prepared to assist renters in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.
“We have allocated a substantial amount of our community development block grant funding to this (situation),” she said. “We could look at reallocating some additional funds to that, if there is a second wave – if the situation turns out to be worse than we thought it would be.”
She added that the city is also expecting to eventually receive a second allocation from the community block grant of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding.
“We’re not sure exactly what amount that will be for the city yet, but we do expect to receive a secondary allocation from that funding source,” Bontrager said. “And we could look at using that for rent and utility assistance, if needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.