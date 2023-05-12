The proposed Pleasant Grove Estates subdivision project will be further reviewed by the Elk Grove City Council during their May 24 meeting.
This agenda item is a continuance of the council’s review from its April 26 meeting, due to the council’s request to obtain additional information about water drainage issues in that area.
If built, this new development would consist of 14 single-family parcels in the city’s rural area, which includes the right to farm. The lots on this 31-acre site, which sits along the south side of Pleasant Grove School Road, would be sold on an individual basis.
Shah Living Trust, of Elk Grove, is the owner of this property, which is located at 10150 Pleasant Grove School Road, about 2,500 feet east of Bader Road. The project’s applicant is Nuttall Properties & Investments, Inc., of Rocklin.
The project site is surrounded by single-family, residential uses to the north, south and west, and to the east by Pleasant Grove Elementary School and Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
On the northeastern portion of the site are three single-family residences and accessory structures. No changes are proposed for the status of that part of the property.
As a requirement for the applicant to move forward with the development plan, the project must receive the council’s approval for this property to be subdivided into 14 parcels of at least two gross acres in size, a detention basin parcel, and a remainder lot.
On March 2, the Elk Grove Planning Commission recommended that the council approve the project, a rezoning of the property from agricultural-residential 5-acre minimum lots to agricultural-residential 2-acre minimum lots, and a tree removal permit.
However, following the commission’s meeting, the city’s staff discovered that the project’s design review for subdivision layout entitlement was unintentionally missing from the city staff report and resolution.
Due to that discovery, the design review was presented to the Planning Commission during their meeting on April 6, and the commission supported the city’s staff findings.
Those findings include that this project is consistent with the city’s General Plan objectives, that it complies with zoning plan provisions, and that its architecture, character and relationship with the site would enhance the character of the neighborhood and community.
During his April 26 presentation to the council, Joseph Daguman, associate planner with the city, mentioned that the main topic addressed through letters from the community regarding this project was drainage.
“There was a drainage study submitted as part of the application submittal review by the (city’s) engineering department,” he said. “(It was) found to be consistent with the city’s drainage standards. We do understand that there are continued drainage concerns.”
He added that it was unknown whether the existing on-site drainage ditches along the easterly and westerly boundaries of the site would be removed.
“The applicant has confirmed that the existing on-site drainage ditches on the easterly and westerly property boundaries are showing,” Daguman said. “And then there was one comment about who’s going to be responsible for maintaining the existing proposed detention basin.
“As I mentioned earlier, there is a condition requiring the (homeowners’ association) to maintain all and proposed on-site drainage facilities, including the detention basin.”
Eric Nuttall, a representative of the applicant, told the council that the applicant supports a community concern regarding drainage.
“As (downstream flow) leaves our detention basin, it appears that there’s a major blockage that blocks it from going into the tributary,” he said. “We support our neighbors in finding a resolution to this. I think that’s something that (the city’s) Public Works (Department) would be good to look into to make sure that there’s not a concern prior to this development. It sounds like there’s been flooding there.”
Jeff Werner, the city’s public works director, addressed the residents’ drainage system concerns.
“In general, our storm drain system performs extremely well, right?” he said. “We don’t have major property damage. These concerns that exist in the rural area have been there for a long time.
“Not to say we don’t want to address them, certainly. And that’s evidence by the fact that we’re putting forward these initiatives, somewhat unprompted. But, certainly, we’re aware of these concerns that exist.”
Prior to deliberating on this project during their April 26 meeting, the City Council listened to comments by various public speakers, who voiced concerns about the plan for a reduction in properties within this reduced subdivision, traffic, safety, and the drainage issues in that area.
But it was the latter issue, which prompted the council’s decision to continue its review of this public hearing item on May 24.
Among the public speakers on this item was Lynne Jackson, who mentioned that the back of her property would be affected by the drainage from the project site.
“Elk Grove does not seem to have a policy in place where when you develop here and you have a drainage issue here,” she said. “You solve it there, but it doesn’t pay any attention to other people that are downstream. And there’s a number of us that are going to be affected.”
Dayle Imperato, a 30-year resident of that area, noted that the project site was never dry when it was being irrigated.
“It was always mud; I mean thick mud, because it’s clay and it just turns into mud,” she said.
Imperato expressed concern about a drainage ditch that she said is completely filled with bushes, trees, barbed wire and old, broken fences.
“It’s not functional,” she said. “It’s supposed to drain off. It’s supposed to go over to Laguna Creek. It needs to be dug out, so that the water runs in a certain direction. And it has not been cleaned out since Elk Grove became a city.”
Council Member Rod Brewer, who represents the council district where the project site is located, spoke about the drainage situation in that area.
“When we became a city, the county basically walked away from that,” he said. “So, debris builds up over time, the land doesn’t get fixed, or gets addressed. I see these two cement cylinders that look like drainage pipes. They look like drainage ways or wells, but there are no wells in there. But you see carcasses of animals that fall inside there and try to get out.”
Brewer added that, overall, he does not support this project proposal.
“I know there’s a lot of considerations we want to have for conditions for approval of the basins and drainage, and making sure the homeowners’ association will be responsible for the mitigation of that, and looking at the swell and how to deal with the bio-drainage basin,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s a good concept, bad location. I can’t support.”
Council Member Darren Suen mentioned that the drainage issue at this site reminded him of another drainage issue that Elk Grove experienced.
“From the drainage side, you know, this is harken(ing) to the west side of town where we had some drainage designs that were also less than satisfactory, and I know (the city’s) staff did some things to help out with that over there,” he said.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned that while she supports the “concept” of the project, she desires to help make it better and alleviate some of the residents’ concern.
“What I want to do is be able to make the project stronger and be able to address the questions and concerns with that additional analysis that I think is missing,” she said.
Werner noted that the city’s Public Works Department is willing to conduct a further analysis regarding the drainage ditch in that area.
“As far as Public Works is concerned, we can certainly investigate this ditch, perhaps tomorrow,” he said. “We’re going to put our best foot forward, as we normally do, and be absolutely hyper-responsive to these concerns.
“I would certainly love to hear from our development service team, who is ultimately responsible for processing the application.”
At the conclusion of their April 26 discussion on this agenda item, the council voted, 4-1, to continue this item until their May 24 meeting. Brewer was the lone council member who opposed that action.
The Citizen visits with neighbors
With the council agenda item on the Pleasant Grove Estates being about two weeks away, the Citizen visited with several neighbors of the area on May 8.
Among those people was Carolyn Soares, the wife of former Elk Grove City Council Member Rick Soares.
Soares said that she recently reviewed Elk Grove’s rural area land-use plan, which is identified as a “long-standing commitment to maintain the heritage and character of the rural area.”
“The city has established a firm policy to retain the natural character of the rural area, so the city is basically guaranteeing the public (that the land will maintain its rural consistency),” she said.
Soares mentioned that she does not feel that the planned two gross acre lots fit well with the neighborhood.
“We saw what the (project) map was and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute. What’s going on here,’” she said. “It’s not what we were expecting. I was expecting little two-acre ranchettes and, at some point, they changed from having net two-acre lots to gross two-acre lots, which is a huge difference.
“So, these lots that they’re putting next door here are anywhere from 1.4 to 1.6 net acres. But they have these big 25-foot drainage ditches in front, and so, it just doesn’t have the character, doesn’t have the feel of rural Elk Grove.”
Don Strassburg, a more than 20-year resident of the neighborhood, also spoke about the lot sizes.
“We were concerned that it was going to be kind of like new, entry-level housing, which would be you’re not keeping with the neighborhood,” said Strassburg, who owns a five-acre property west of the project site. “Most of its two-acre and five-acre parcels here. So, it’s a rural area. We like the feeling of the rural area. We would like to keep it that way.
“I don’t want to say I’m totally against (the project), but I do have reservations about what they’re going to do there, and I would like to see more about what it’s all about before I actually rubber stamp it myself.”
Jon Cox, who also lives in the neighborhood, shared his own thoughts regarding the density of this project.
“I think it’s too much as far as too many homes for that size of a piece of property,” he said. “We already have a number of existing issues right now, primarily the biggest one being access on this street due to school traffic. Several times a day, the traffic will back up entirely all the way from the school past Ranchview (Court).”
He added that he would like the site to be developed with properties that are “truly two acres.”
Cox mentioned that he appreciates that the council extended this agenda item to its last regular meeting of this month, and that Vice Mayor Kevin Spease and Council Member Darren Suen would be stopping by to observe the project site and meet with neighbors on May 9.
“I’m very thankful the council is being responsible and not just pushing this through,” he said. “They’re taking the time to talk to all the parties involved. I think eventually we’ll have a development that’s done responsibly, and I wish the developer the very best. But we also want to take into account that this is country living, and we moved here for a reason and we want to keep it that way.”
Commented
