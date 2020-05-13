The Elk Grove City Council on May 13 will consider placing a proposal to eliminate the office of elected mayor on this November’s ballot.
Elk Grove’s mayors have been directly elected by voters since 2012 and they have two-year terms. Voters in 2010 approved Measure K to have mayors directly elected.
Mayors were previously City Council members who were appointed by the council to each serve a year as mayor in a ceremonial role.
The proposal to return to the former rotating mayor process was brought forward during the council’s April 22 meeting by City Council Member Steve Detrick.
“It keeps everybody fresh, everybody over a more balanced playing field,” he said on April 22. “So, I would be interested in seeing if there would be a proposal to put that question back on the ballot.”
The council on May 13 will also consider placing the issue of whether to establish term limits for the mayor and council members on this November’s ballot.
This agenda item is a continuation of the same item, which was discussed at the council’s April 22 meeting. The council asked staff to return with a more detailed report.
Term limits could be established for the office of mayor, but not for council members, or vice versa. Options also include having term limits for both the mayor and council members, or not having terms limits for any of those positions.
Two sitting council members have served for more than 10 years – Pat Hume was elected in 2006 and Detrick joined the council in 2008.
In the event that the office of directly elected mayor is eliminated through a successful measure, the seat would be vacated on Dec. 9, and the council would then revert to a five-member body.
Because the city currently has a four-district map, the approval of a five-district map would be required before an appointment or special election to fill that seat would be possible.
City staff recommends that if the council proceeds with any of the proposed actions that they do so at their May 27 meeting, to dedicate June and July for written arguments, rebuttals and public review.
The council’s May 13 meeting begins at 6 p.m. To view this session, visit the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.com, and click on the “livestreamed meetings” section of the site’s “government” page.
