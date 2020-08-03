The Elk Grove City Council on Aug. 12 will decide whether to take any action against Mayor Steve Ly in regard to allegations by local women who claim they were harassed by his associates or supporters.
During their previous meeting on July 22, the council agreed to consider the options of censuring Ly or requesting that a Sacramento County Grand Jury investigate the allegations. The act of censuring is a formal expression of disapproval and is not an impeachment or removal from office.
At the council’s last meeting, which was teleconferenced, they listened to more than 20 public speakers who called in to address these allegations, both against and in defense of the mayor.
Prior to the council members’ unanimous decision to evaluate this issue for possible action against Ly in their Aug. 12 meeting, Vice Mayor Steve Detrick condemned the mayor, noting that “this type of behavior is not to be excused.”
“I would support the recommendation to at least bring this (matter) back to the next council meeting for the idea of you being censured,” he said to Ly.
Council Member Pat Hume also supported the future discussion.
“I don’t know whether censure is the right course of action, putting a request out to the grand jury for an investigation,” he said.
City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen requested that the mayor write a letter of apology to his accusers.
The allegations against the mayor
The first of the allegations against the mayor became public on June 29 when an op-ed piece was published on the online news site, Elk Grove Tribune.
Linda Vue, Ly’s former, 2016 campaign manager, wrote in the op-ed that she was harassed by Ly through his associates who are part of the Hmong clan system.
Vue, who like Ly is also Hmong, described that system as a family, social structure that is “called upon from time to time to act as a communal court to settle various community and family issues.”
This alleged harassment, Vue noted in her op-ed, occurred after she expressed criticism of the mayor who she claimed prematurely implied on his Facebook page that Black Lives Matter protesters set fire to a south Sacramento business that was owned by his friend. However, it was later revealed that the fire was not set by protesters, and Ly removed that comment from that page.
Dr. Jacqueline “Jax” Cheung, the Tribune’s owner and editor-in-chief, later claimed that she received telephone threats against her family from strangers after publishing Vue’s op-ed.
Cheung also alleged during the Cosumnes Community Service District’s (CSD) July 15 meeting that stress from the harassment caused her to suffer a miscarriage and prompted her family to go into hiding.
In early July, Elk Grove School Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen posted a statement on her personal Facebook page, claiming that she was harassed by Ly’s associates after she was appointed to the Elk Grove Unified School District board in 2012. She mentioned that she believes that alleged action occurred because she endorsed Ly’s school board opponent, Jake Rambo.
Ly defeated the incumbent Rambo in that year’s election, and he went on to serve with Singh-Allen on the Elk Grove school board until he was elected to the Elk Grove City Council in 2014.
Singh-Allen also used her personal Facebook page to refer to the Hmong clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
She claimed that after making that statement, Ly redirected the harassment claims against him into a Hmong cultural issue, as opposed to “accepting responsibility.”
On July 28, six days after the council’s last meeting, Singh-Allen announced that she would challenge Ly in this November’s mayoral election. She told the Citizen last week that she was motivated to run for mayor after listening to his “performance” during the July 22 meeting.
In a recent guest commentary piece for the Elk Grove News online news site, Elk Grove School Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza expressed her belief that Ly orchestrated a “whisper campaign to tarnish her moral and ethical reputation” when she was running against Ly for the council’s District 4 seat in 2014.
CSD Director Jaclyn Moreno, in an interview with the Citizen last month, called upon Ly to “dismantle the patriarchy” in the Hmong clan system.
Ly was among the earliest elected officials to support Moreno during her run for the CSD board in 2018. They campaigned together as part of the Team Elk Grove coalition of candidates who ran in local races that year.
Moreno on Aug. 2 wrote an account on the website Medium where she stated that she was repeatedly harassed during that run by a member of Ly’s 2018 reelection campaign staff. She alleged in that statement that Ly “failed to act and sided with the abuser.”
“Mayor Ly’s refusal to act failed me,” Moreno wrote. “The harassment I went through was intense and something that no person should have to go through. Despite the harassment that I endured, I pressed forward and won my election.”
Moreno, in her statement, also urged elected officials to institute changes, including creating a reporting and investigating process for employees and citizens, and establishing a citywide committee on the status of women and girls.
She also expressed her interest in changes being made to systems that currently allow the continuance of patriarchy.
Ly denies allegations
Ly has denied all of the allegations that he had associates harass people.
“To suggest I’m sending people to threaten or to intimidate anyone is just false,” he said during the July 22 council meeting.
The mayor also claimed that Vue’s allegation against him resulted from her inability to acquire a job at City Hall after he was elected as mayor in 2016.
“Ms. Vue is entitled to express her opinions and belief,” he said at the last council meeting. “But I said it before, and I’ll say it again tonight: The job that she wanted four and a half years ago belonged to someone else at the time and was not hers to demand for it. Airing her personal grievances in City Council chambers is neither productive or helpful.”
Ly also alleged that Vue harassed and threatened him and his wife through social media, and has caused him to be fearful for his and his family’s safety.
Regarding a police report filed by Vue in this matter, during the July 22 meeting, Ly asked Elk Grove police Chief Timothy Albright if the police found that any crimes were committed.
Albright responded, saying that detectives of the department were “unable to establish that a crime had occurred,” and that the case had been closed, pending their reception of any new evidence. The Citizen was unable to access the police report since it was deemed confidential.
How to tune in to the council’s meeting
Those interested in hearing comments and discussions on allegations against the mayor, and the council’s decision on this matter, can tune in to the council’s next meeting online at www.ElkGroveCity.org on Aug. 12. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
