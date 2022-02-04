The Elk Grove City Council on Jan. 26 was presented with an overview of its 2021 COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant Program, and unanimously adopted a resolution that allows for more businesses to qualify for grant funding.
During a city staff report to the council, it was noted that in August 2020, the council adopted the Elk Grove COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant Program, which utilizes Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security Act – aka CARES Act – funding.
In the first two rounds of funding from the $750,000 allocated to the city for this program, 111 Elk Grove businesses received grants, totaling $437,500.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 into law in March 2021. That plan includes funding for eligible Elk Grove businesses.
Five months later, the council adopted ARPA funding, and $4 million was budgeted within the current, 2021-22 fiscal year budget for businesses that experienced negative economic impacts associated with COVID-19.
In September 2021, the council adopted a resolution that created the City of Elk Grove 2021 COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant Program.
Grant funding includes $500 for home businesses, $3,500 to $10,500 for non-targeted businesses, and $5,000 to $15,000 for targeted businesses.
A 30-day application period for the 2021 grant program concluded on Nov. 9, 2021.
Rachael Brown, the city’s economic development manager, reported to the council that 272 applications were received, of which 186 applicants were determined to be eligible for grants, which totaled $1.2 million.
“About half of the businesses were not eligible, because of the 25% revenue loss criteria that we had mentioned in the guidelines,” she said.
Brown added that 12 applications were still pending, because of incomplete information from those applicants.
She noted that because $4 million had already been reserved for the current fiscal year, no additional funding was being requested.
“This doesn’t impact the city budget in any way, compared to the original, $4 million allocation,” Brown said.
City staff presented the council with several revision proposals, including the revision to modify the 25% revenue loss requirement to any percentage of revenue loss due to COVID-19.
Another modification proposal was to accept financial documents other than tax returns, due to the difficulty some businesses experienced in filing their taxes.
These changes are designed to allow some of the denied applicants to become eligible, and could improve opportunities for other businesses that apply for funding through a future round.
Angela Perry, president and CEO of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, said that while the chamber supported these revision proposals, she requested that the council approve another proposal.
“We would like to see some consideration for those businesses who were brave enough to start up in the years during the pandemic, but have no historical data to support their losses,” she said.
Responding to that request, City Manager Jason Behrmann questioned the eligibility of those new businesses.
“I’m not sure that that would be eligible under the ARPA, because it requires a loss,” he said. “This is specifically tied to COVID(-19) and it’s comparing kind of pre-COVID(-19) to post-COVID(-19). So, that’s something that we would need to look into to see if there’s some kind of grant program (for those businesses).
“As of today, I don’t think we’re comfortable moving that forward.”
The council approved the other requested proposals, and added a change that created a cap on grants, so that a recipient is not awarded more dollars than they have proven to have lost, based on their 2019 earnings.
Prior to the council’s agreement to establish the latter change, Council Member Kevin Spease expressed concern how a business that lost $500 due to the pandemic could potentially receive $15,000 in grant funding.
The council also agreed that any prior, first-round grant recipient that may have received additional funding beyond the amount of their losses should not be required to return that additional funding.
“We can’t penalize that which we’ve already allocated,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said. “This now just expands the eligibility pool without being punitive potentially.”
Although the first-round, per business grant funding figures were not available at the meeting, Behrmann noted that the likelihood that any business received additional funding beyond their losses is “less likely,” since they were required to demonstrate a 25% loss.
