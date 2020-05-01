The Elk Grove City Council on April 22 considered placing the issue of whether to establish term limits for the mayor and council members on this November’s ballot.
After deliberation, the council directed city staff to return with a more comprehensive report regarding city elections in Elk Grove.
Elk Grove’s mayors have been directly elected by voters since 2012 and they have two-year terms. Voters in 2010 approved Measure K to have mayors directly elected. Mayors were previously City Council members who were appointed by the council to each serve a year as mayor in a ceremonial role.
City Council Member Steve Detrick on April 22 spoke in favor of having a rotating mayor.
“It keeps everybody fresh, everybody over a more balanced playing field,” he said. “So, I would be interested in seeing if there would be a proposal to put that question back on the ballot.”
The rotating mayor issue would need to be a separate council agenda item for a future council meeting, said City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs.
During the City Council’s review of term limits, the council was presented with several options to consider regarding term limits for mayors.
Term limits could be established for the office of mayor, but not for council members, or vice versa. Options also include having term limits for both the mayor and council members, or not having terms limits for any of those positions.
Not all council members favor term limits for city elections.
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen expressed her support for term limits.
“Many people shy away when they know when an incumbent is running, and so, setting term limits when there’s an opening, it gives others an opportunity to see that they have a chance, as well.”
However, she stressed the importance to be careful in what term limits are set, in order to retain history and continuity on the council.
“You can spend hours, days and months (working on an issue), but not get work done,” she said. “But when you have a council that understands and that knows, you can get things done a lot faster.”
Council Member Pat Hume said that he is not in favor of term limits, calling them “indiscriminate.”
“They take out good public servants, as well as people that for whatever reason are not removed,” he said. “I think that the reality is this job pretty much burns you out after a few terms anyway. I think Vice Mayor (Steve) Detrick and myself are proof of that.”
Hume added that incumbents who are not approved of by a majority of voters, can be removed from office through the democratic process.
He additionally noted that he favors a rotating mayor over exploring term limits.
Detrick referred to term limits as a “double-edged sword.”
“If you’ve got someone who is not doing a very good job, that’s one way to have them term out,” he said. “But if you’ve got somebody who is doing a great job, then you’re potentially losing somebody who could be a treasure for your city (for) whatever office it is.”
As for the issue of term limits, Mayor Steve Ly said that he is currently “not committed one way or the other.” Suen also mentioned that he is undecided on the matter.
Regardless of the council’s views on this issue, it must obtain voter approval for any changes to become official.
Hobbs said that the voters could ultimately decide not to approve of term limits for both the mayor and council members, thus leaving one of them without a term limit.
In the event that term limits were established for the office of mayor, after terming out of that office, the mayor could then run to become the council representative of the district where they reside. For instance, if Ly was termed out of office, he could run to become the council representative of District 4, where he lives.
The same concept applies if council members had term limits. After terming out of their roles as the representatives of their particular districts, they would still have the opportunity to run for the office of mayor.
The council also discussed the idea of placing a set number of years for the terms of both the mayor and council members.
However, City Clerk Jason Lindgren stressed that the effect of the measure would still focus on terms.
“Even if we used language (in the measure) to talk about the number of years, I think that Council Member Suen has kind of illustrated a point that the actual terms of the mayor could change (from two years to four years) in the future,” he said.
The council members currently serve four-year terms.
Hobbs noted that asking voters if they would like to extend the mayoral term to four years and to place a set number of terms for the mayor and council members could not be asked in the same question, since those issues fall within separate government codes.
Ly posed a single ballot question.
“Can a question be, ‘Would you want term limits for the mayor at four terms and council two terms?,’” he said. “Can a compound question as such be asked? Because all it amounts to (is) eight years each.”
Hobbs said that the mayor’s question is “probably OK” to be brought back to the council for consideration.
Hume noted that in the event that voters vote for Ly’s suggestion of a limit of four terms for the mayor and each council member, the mayor could ultimately serve for 16 years, if the length of the mayoral term is doubled.
“To Council Member Suen’s point, if the term of the mayorship was changed, that would go from eight years as mayor to potentially 16 years,” he said.
In response, Lindgren said that if the issue of doubling the length of a mayoral term is presented to voters, the council could also consider a separate measure proposing a decrease in the total number of years the mayor can serve.
Suen mentioned the possibility of having a three-term limit.
As for the cost of placing the single question of term limits for both the mayor and council members on the ballot, Lindgren said that staff is comfortable estimating that cost at about $11,000.
Lindgren added that dividing the measure into two different questions – one question regarding a term limit for the mayor and one question regarding a term limit for the council members – would increase the cost to $22,000.
“If we were to add another measure on any front, and if it was a question about extending the term of office of mayor from that two-year term to a four-year term, that could be a third question that gets added on,” he said.
“So, each of one of those is just going to be a multiplier, times $11,000 for every measure question you want to run.”
Also discussed during the meeting was the topic of either creating lifetime term limits or having a mayor or council member term out and then run again for the same position after sitting out an election cycle. At that point, the term limit process would begin anew.
Hobbs said that the council could discuss the possibility to have a “time out” for an office and then run for the same office again one election cycle later.
“It will be another decision point for the council, if you want to go down this path,” he said.
