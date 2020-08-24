The Elk Grove City Council on Aug. 12 reviews plans for “Project Elevate,” a proposed high-end shopping center that could be built at the corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards.
Project Elevate’s site is adjacent to District56, which is the 56-acre civic center park site that includes the city’s aquatics center, community center/senior center/veterans memorial hall building, and a nature area.
Beginning in 2016, the city began analyzing a “lifestyle” shopping center project for Elk Grove, eventually focusing on the 20-acre property, or “north property.”
Since referred to as “Project Elevate,” the project would be a mix of high-end dining and entertainment options, boutique in-line retail, and public gathering spaces.
As the north property project evolved, it developed a mixed-use neighborhood concept with a class-A office and residential components.
With its objective of elevating the level of retail, dining and entertainment amenities within a gathering spot in the city, Project Elevate is envisioned by the city as an attraction with similarities in concept to such places as the Fountains at Roseville and Santana Row in San Jose.
While providing an update on Project Elevate to the City Council on Aug. 12, Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, described the approach to this future development.
“(There is) a lot going into the site about creating a community and furthering community values,” he said.
And focusing on the public gathering-approaching to the north property, Jordan referred to it as “your living room in the community.”
“The idea again here is that somebody could visit an extended period of time, perhaps even a half-day or longer, and not just for one simple errand trip, where you’re running out to grab something at the store,” he said. “Additionally, that somebody could live on site, work on site, have entertainment on site, (and) meet their daily needs on site.”
Describing the property as an ideal location for this project, Jordan recognized it as sitting along the Elk Grove Boulevard corridor, surrounded by retail and residential areas, and situated a short distance from the future, $320 million Dignity Health hospital.
Jordan added that Elk Grove has the advantage of the city’s ownership of the north property.
“We can establish what the vision is,” he said. “We’re not waiting for the market to come to us and us respond simply as a land-use agency. We can set the tone for this, set the expectation.”
In providing an update on the project, Jordan mentioned that the city, last summer, hired a team led by ELS Architecture and Urban Design to develop a formal vision for Project Elevate and identify its market demand.
Jordan also noted that the city retained Keyser Marston Associates to establish a financial model for the project.
He said that initial concepts of the site were presented during public outreach conducted last fall, and that the city received “some good, positive feedback.”
Jordan mentioned that a professional analysis of the market potential and demand for the site revealed that its retail offerings should occupy 100,000 to 160,000 square feet of space and consist of a mixture of local, boutique and national tenants.
The analysis also recommends an entertainment user, an upscale, limited-use hotel, 100,000 square feet of office space, and higher density residential use, with amenities. The hotel is proposed to be located on Civic Center Drive.
Included in the project would be restaurants with sit-down dining in several locations, and three parking structures and additional parking areas throughout the property.
The project, Jordan noted, would be a walkable, urban environment that would maintain a street grid pattern.
Jordan addressed the financial modeling for this project, noting that it was prepared in February in the pre-COVID-19 era, and that it is recommended that the city have the project built in phases.
“We want to be flexible as the market continues to evolve, particularly as we come out of COVID (-19) and look at what the retail space is going to look like and the office space demands are going to be,” he said.
“So, it could be a case where we leave certain spaces longer to develop or we consider making changes to this plan. For instance, that office block in the northwest corner of that site, maybe that transitions into more residential, because there could be more demand for residential uses.”
After hearing Jordan’s presentation on proposals for the site, the council agreed to take a wait-and-see approach that involves the objective of building market interest in the project while continuing to monitor the market.
“As things begin to change, we can begin some informal outreach with potential development partners, and potentially even move quickly into a formal (request for quote, request for proposal) process,” Jordan said.
He added that with the council’s selection of the wait-and-see option, there is not a current need for financial assistance on this project.
The council’s vote also included declaring the north property as surplus land, since it will not be used for a civic project.
Vice Mayor Steve Detrick commended the proposal as something unique for Elk Grove.
“(It is) nothing like anything in Elk Grove and hopefully better than anything in the region, because it will be the most modern and the latest technology and businesses that are available,” he said. “So, I really wholeheartedly support this and really I’m happy to see a project like this come through.”
Council Member Darren Suen referred to the project as a “vision that’s (a) long time coming.”
“I think our residents have been clamoring for fun things to do here in the city and I think this definitely represents that, if we can bring it to fruition,” he said.
