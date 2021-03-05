The Elk Grove City Council on Feb. 24 replaced three Elk Grove planning commissioners.
This action was taken after they voted on Dec. 9 to open all five seats of the commission to any resident who desires to apply. The then-current commissioners were invited to reapply for their seats.
On Feb. 24, the council kept George Murphey who is a 14-year veteran of the commission, and they also retained Sergio Robles who was appointed to the group four months ago.
The council also appointed Juan Fernandez, Suman Singha, and Sandra Poole to serve as the new commissioners.
These new commissioners replaced former Commission Chair Andrew Shuck, as well as Mackenzie Wieser and Tony Lin.
Also among the 16 applicants were Gus Vina, a city manager in three different cities; Michelle Kile, a 2020 Elk Grove mayoral candidate; and John Hull, a former Citizen sports editor.
In previewing the council’s discussion about the applicants, Singh-Allen noted that Shuck, Wieser and Lin live within a mile from each other. She also said that residents of the west side of the city as well as Old Town Elk Grove were not represented by a planning commissioner.
“Making land-use planning decisions is really important and it’s important to have geographic representation,” Singh-Allen said.
After Singh-Allen recommended that the council consider the reappointments of Murphey, Weiser, and Robles, the council opted to only keep Murphey and Robles.
That decision left three vacancies, the first of which was filled by the council’s appointment of Poole.
The council unanimously supported Singh-Allen’s selection of Poole, who she mentioned would fill the geographical coverage of the west side communities of Laguna West, Lakeside, and Stonelake.
Singha’s appointment came through the recommendation of Vice Mayor Stephanie Nguyen.
Singha, who also serves as chair of Elk Grove Food Bank Services’ board of directors, will cover City Council District 4, which covers the East Franklin, eastern Laguna, Madeira, and Laguna Ridge communities. Nguyen is the council representative of that district.
Continuing with the geographic approach to selecting commissioners, the mayor mentioned that applicants Kile and Juan Fernandez live in the Old Town Elk Grove area.
Following Hume’s recommendation, the council appointed Fernandez to the commission.
In a letter he sent to the council and city staff, and shared with the Citizen, on Feb. 25, Shuck responded to not being reappointed to the commission.
“I was feeling pretty down as a result of last night, hoping that maybe I could continue my service and growth with the city of Elk Grove, and continue working with each of you,” he wrote. “I was unsure if maybe there was something I did, or I could have done better. But I know that we have chapters in life, and for all things that happen, I genuinely believe are for the best of reasons.”
Shuck also noted in his letter that he was appreciative of the “opportunity” he had to serve the city as a commissioner.
Following the council meeting, Murphey said that in preparation for the upcoming commission meeting, he plans speak to each of the new commissioners to learn about their experience in planning.
“It’s about relationships, of course, but getting to know where they fall in the planning world, so to speak,” he said. “Getting to know (the new commissioners) and letting them ask questions. That’s as important as telling them about the commission.”
Murphey added that he enjoyed working with the former commissioners.
“They were all good people,” he said. “Some had more experience than others, of course. But ultimately, this was the mayor’s decision. And I was kind of shocked at not having Mackenzie reappointed. I don’t know all the background noise.
“With that being said, we’re going to have to move forward as a commission. And all three of them are going to be missed. They all brought something to the table.”
