Elk Grove, CA (95624)

Today

Rain showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 52F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.