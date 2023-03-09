Five Elk Grove residents, on March 8, were appointed to the city of Elk Grove’s Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
The commissioners were appointed by Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, with the approval of the City Council.
Choosing from a pool of 19 applicants, Singh-Allen appointed Judy Covington from Council District 1, Allan Veto III of Council District 2, Helena Madera-Silmi of Council District 3, Harminder Singh Khangura of Council District 4, and Hollis Erb, an “at-large” citywide commissioner.
Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – was passed in last November’s citywide general election. As a result, Elk Grove’s total tax rate will be increased from 7.75% to 8.75% on April 1.
This sales tax increase is estimated to annually generate $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
Requirements of Measure E include the establishment of the independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, financial audits, and public disclosure of spending to help ensure that all funds are responsibly and locally spent.
The committee’s responsibilities as an advisory body are independently reviewing Measure E-generated revenue and expenditures, and presenting annual reports to the City Council and the Elk Grove community.
The following qualifications for committee members candidates were preferred, but not required: knowledge of municipal finance, taxation, budgeting and/or accounting; knowledge of municipal or governmental services operations; and knowledge of the local business and/or residential community.
Singh-Allen mentioned that she was very impressed by all of the community members who applied to serve as members of this commission.
“I have to say and recognize this is probably the most compelling pool of applicants that I have seen since I have been your mayor,” she said. “Just quite remarkable, quite remarkable.
“There’s a lot of criteria that went into this very, very difficult decision, and then who really best would be able to address some of the issues that we’ve identified with Measure E with public safety, homelessness, economic development, focus on parks and roads and so many of our other areas of interests that the community outlined that were important to them.”
Following the selection of the five commissioners, Singh-Allen asked the council for their support for the city’s staff to prepare an amended resolution for the next regular City Council meeting.
She requested that two additional people be added to the commission as a way of honoring the city’s relationship and partnership with the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), and some of the community citizen names that this independent, local government agency presented as commission candidates. The CSD expects to receive Measure E funds for their fire and parks services.
Singh-Allen nominated Bret Bartholomew and Valerie Erwin to be additional commissioners.
“I intend to nominate at that meeting Bret Bartholomew, who attended all four (of the city’s community, Measure E) workshops, lifelong resident, very involved with the Chamber of Commerce and Project R.I.D.E., and, of course, our anti-trash group.
“And the second will be Valerie Erwin. Not only is she actively involved with the Elk Grove Food Bank, but, of course, as you heard earlier, from Mr. Bryant (Powell, a CSD firefighter), just her commitment to CSD and our firefighters in the fire department.”
Singh-Allen was supported in that recommendation by the entire council, including Council Member Darren Suen.
“I think that extra two (commissioners) also kind of lends itself to broaden beyond just our city,” Suen said. “So, I would wholly support that (request). But I would also just ask that everyone here, again, if you weren’t chosen, please stay involved (in the community).”
