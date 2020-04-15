The Elk Grove City Council on April 8 unanimously voted to extend the city’s moratorium on the issuance of permits, licenses or entitlements for new smoking lounges, smoke shops and tobacco retailers in Elk Grove.
Last week’s hearing on this issue was presented to the council upon their request, after they expressed their view that the city’s current tobacco retail regulations should be strengthened.
Council members originally adopted a moratorium on new smoking lounges, smoke shops and tobacco retailers in Elk Grove on March 11, and it was set to expire on April 25.
With the extension of the moratorium, its new expiration date is March 12, 2021.
However, upon the suggestion of Council Member Darren Suen, an amendment was added that allows the city’s staff to present a new ordinance to the council in the event it is completed prior to that deadline.
Shane Diller, the city’s assistant development services director, told the council that the city’s staff had been reviewing tobacco-related regulations since the moratorium took effect.
“So far (the city’s) staff has identified several sections of the Elk Grove Municipal Code that could be amended to ensure that vaping products such as e-cigarettes are regulated the same as tobacco and tobacco paraphernalia,” he said.
Diller added that it is likely that the city’s staff will propose increased penalties for businesses violating tobacco regulations. He noted that during the moratorium extension, the city’s staff will continue its review of tobacco and vaping regulation strategies.
“Some of these are requiring retailers to use age verification technology, restricting bulk retail sales of tobacco and vaping products, considering the restriction or prohibition of flavored tobacco or vaping products, and performing a review of licensing fees to ensure full cost recovery,” Diller said.
Prior to voting on the moratorium extension, Suen asked Diller to estimate how soon the staff’s analysis of the municipal code could be completed.
“If you’re looking for a target date for possibly shortening the moratorium ordinance, just my guess at what I’m looking at here, I would say that if we returned to normal operations a little later this spring, we could probably have something back to the council by July,” he said.
“I think it’s important to note that I don’t anticipate this would take 10 months to conclude the research and finalize the draft proposal. I think that we certainly would not wait that full time. When we’re done, we would return to council with our recommendations and would propose adopting those and repealing the moratorium ordinance.
As part of the meeting, four prerecorded public comments were played.
The city also received 17 written public comments that were not read aloud in the hearing. However, they were submitted to each member of the council prior to the meeting.
Among the public speakers who submitted prerecorded comments was Kimberly Bangston-Lee, senior program director with Saving Our Legacy: African Americans for Smoke-free Safe Places.
Bangston-Lee told the council that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is a reason for greater concerns when it comes to tobacco use.
“This pandemic is even worse for smokers,” she said. “In a review of five studies published to date, smoking is most likely associated with getting sicker with COVID-19. People who smoke were nearly two and a half times more likely to get really sick, like get admitted to an intensive care unit, needing mechanical ventilation or dying compared to those who did not smoke.”
Bangston-Lee added that in Sacramento County, one out of every four African Americans smoke.
Another speaker, Elk Grove resident Twyla Laster expressed appreciation for the urgency ordinance to extend the moratorium, and advocated for greater restrictions. She urged the city to draft a more comprehensive tobacco control ordinance that would include prohibiting the sale of menthol and flavored tobacco products in Elk Grove.
Tim Gibbs, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s senior government relations director, also called for prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products in Elk Grove.
During the moratorium extension, existing, licensed tobacco retailers in Elk Grove will be permitted to receive license renewals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.