The Elk Grove City Council on July 27 unanimously voted to deny an appeal for the 67-unit Oak Rose Apartments supportive housing project for homeless individuals to be built in Old Town Elk Grove.
That decision affirmed the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s June 2 denial of the project on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for Senate Bill (SB) 35 ministerial review.
This proposal was submitted under SB 35, a state law that allows for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects. SB 35 applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation.
The development was proposed for a 1.2-acre lot on Elk Grove Boulevard, one lot west of Waterman Road. The site is adjacent to the future Elk Grove Library/former Rite Aid building, and a single-family home at 9248 Elk Grove Blvd.
Oak Rose Apts LP, of Long Beach, is the proposed project’s applicant.
Had the appeal been successful, the apartments would have offered supportive services at that site through HOPE Cooperative, a Sacramento region-based nonprofit that provides behavioral health and supportive housing services for people with mental health challenges.
During the council meeting, Sarah Bontrager, the city's housing and public services manager, described the proposed project as long-term housing that should not be confused with a homeless shelter, transitional housing or a residential treatment center.
Bontrager added that residents in such housing pay rent and have 12-month leases, which could lead to evictions if residents violate the lease agreements.
In addition to the applicant’s denied request of its eligibility for SB 35 ministerial review, the applicant requested a development standard waiver to allow residential uses on the ground floor in the Old Town Special Planning Area commercial zone, as well as a density bonus for 100% affordable housing with 66 studio units and one two-bedroom manager’s unit.
In advance of the council’s meeting, the city’s staff recommended that the council deny all of these requests.
Elk Grove City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs spoke in support of the city staff’s recommendations.
“Under SB 35, as you’ve heard from our staff, the standard is whether or not the project complies with the city’s objective standards, and there seems to be no dispute that it doesn’t, because the project proposes to put residential uses on the ground floor, which conflicts with the Old Town SPA,” he said.
Kyra Killingsworth, senior planner for the city, described the issue with the applicant’s density bonus request for this site.
“They want 67 total units; that’s 37 units more than the density allows,” she said. “However, 19 of those units will be on the ground level and therefore staff believes this is moot.”
As a controversial proposal, this project has drawn criticism from many Old Town neighbors and business owners who expressed their concerns for how such a project would affect this area.
During the council’s July 27 meeting, 14 public speakers spoke against the proposed project, and four public speakers spoke in favor of it.
Penelope Leonard, who co-owns a preschool near the proposed site of the apartments, shared her opposition to the proposal.
“This is not appropriate for going across the street from my preschool,” she said.
Elk Grove resident Jean Sadler shared her concern that the Oak Rose Apartments would possibly not serve many people of Elk Grove’s current homeless population.
“Elk Grove has a homeless population of approximately 120 to 150 persons, of which a lot of these are families, which would be unsuitable for a studio apartment in Oak Rose.
“We also have homeless persons without disabilities, which don’t meet the requirements for supportive housing. So, it looks like that would leave us with a lot of homeless (from other parts) of Sacramento County moving to Elk Grove to fill those 66 apartments.”
Among the public speakers who spoke in favor of the proposed apartments’ location was Elk Grove resident Mary Popish.
“We believe this place is the right place, because it’s within walking distance of great transportation,” she said. “Right there on the boulevard is the main bus route. There’s a grocery store across the street, there’s the pharmacy, (and) the food bank isn’t that far.”
Lynn Wheat, an Elk Grove community activist, also spoke in favor of the project.
“I agree that this (Oak) Rose probably isn’t consistent with the Old Town plan; however, I disagree that there’s not a possibility of having it where it should be,” she said. “I suggest that you as a City Council delay the appeal and practice amending this parcel to meet the requirements for this project.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen spoke about her support of the city staff’s recommendation to deny this project.
“I believe in support(ing) our staff report,” she said. “I believe they provided sound reasoning as to why we should deny this appeal. So, I support that denial, but I support working in collaboration with the community.
“I believe every city must do more and can do more. But tonight, there is only one question before us, and that is whether or not the objective standards have been met, and I do not believe that they have.”
