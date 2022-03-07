Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume on Feb. 23 called upon his colleagues to address Elk Grove’s homeless issue after he announced that last month’s homicide near an Elk Grove bus stop was committed by a homeless suspect.
The Elk Grove police identified the arrested suspect as 31-year-old Aaron Spencer. Hume said that Spencer was previously out on a million-dollar bail after he threatened someone with a knife. He is accused of stabbing a sleeping man to death on Feb. 20. Hume said that the victim was also homeless.
The City Council member also mentioned other recent violent crimes that were also allegedly committed by homeless suspects, including the rape and murder of a woman along the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova.
“These things are unacceptable to me,” Hume said during the City Council meeting. “We have lost control of our civilized society, and we’re shrugging our shoulders because of decisions being made by courts and legislators to not act. And it’s time that ends.”
He brought up the issue at the end of the City Council’s online meeting when Council members were invited to address items that were not on that night’s agenda.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen suggested forming a task force with Elk Grove police leaders to address homelessness in Elk Grove and assess the city’s needs on this issue. Hume and Vice Mayor Darren Suen agreed to join the effort. Suen mentioned his experience as a civil engineer in dealing with homeless issues at the Central Valley’s levees.
“Obviously, it’s all tragic, but what struck you and all of us was how this happened right here in Elk Grove, and these things don’t happen here,” he said. “Lets’ do what we do can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs told the City Council that the city staff can bring back the item for a larger discussion about the issue and what resources are available at a future Council meeting.
Singh-Allen mentioned last week’s effort to count Elk Grove’s homeless population, which was conducted by the Point-in-Time regional project. The count has not been announced, as of press time.
Jennifer McCue, an Elk Grove police officer who serves as one of the city’s two homeless outreach officers, shared the results of a 2020 count when she spoke at a town hall meeting on housing last September. She said there were 317 homeless individuals counted in Elk Grove in 2020 and it’s estimated that between 80-100 homeless people live in the city at any given time.
During his speech at the City Council’s Feb. 23 meeting, Hume expressed a strong need for the city to address crimes committed by homeless individuals, whether it be enacting local ordinances or having an intervention approach.
“I am not suggesting that being unhoused is a crime,” he said. “However, there are criminal instances taking place that can be used as an indicator or as an opportunity to compel intervention to say, ‘You are not participating in society, you are not living your best life, we don’t want to incarcerate you. Here are the services that are available in order for you to change the trajectory of your life.”
Hume later said that based on feedback he heard from first responders and people who interact with the homeless, he said that the majority of homeless individuals suffer from trauma, mental health issues, or substance abuse.
“And if we’re not addressing those root causes, then we’re not making an impact,” he said.
Hume is now serving the final year of his term in the Elk Grove City Council’s District 2 seat. He’s running for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this June’s election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.