The Elk Grove City Council, on Dec. 7, unanimously adopted a resolution certifying the election results of Measure E from the Nov. 8 general city election.
With former council member Stephanie Nguyen having been elected to serve as a California Assembly member, the council’s vote on this resolution was 4-0.
Earlier that day, the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department certified the November election. The Measure E “yes” votes represented 54% of the votes cast for this initiative, while the “no” votes on this measure received 45% of the votes.
The city’s voter-approved sales tax measure will increase Elk Grove’s total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75%, starting next April.
Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance. The tax is set to go into effect on April 1, 2023.
Prior to voting to adopt the resolution certifying this measure, Vice Mayor Darren Suen expressed appreciation to the voters.
“I just want to thank the public for trusting us with this additional resource that I know will be put to good use for public safety and to strategize to keep our homeless situation at bay,” he said.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen additionally thanked the voters for supporting “our quality-of-life initiative.”
“Just thank you for that trust, and we look forward to working with our stakeholders, our advisory group and our constituents to make sure that the money is spent wisely,” she said.
City manager addresses new sales tax
Following the council’s adoption of the resolution certifying the election results of Measure E, Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann spoke to the Citizen about the approved sales tax.
Behrmann referred to Elk Grove residents as having high expectations for the city.
“They want it to be safe, they want it to be attractive, clean, and address some of those things,” he said. “There’s only so many resources to be able to address that, and so, I think what we’ve heard is, and what the public has said, is that we’re willing to invest in our community, because our community is really important.”
Behrmann mentioned that a lot of preliminary work went into Measure E to get it on the ballot.
“We did all the community outreach, we did a lot of polling, we spoke with individuals and organizations, and a lot of work that went into it throughout the year to put that on the ballot,” he said. “And what came out of that was a list of identified needs and priorities that the community said were kind of at the top.”
He noted that those needs include improving rapid emergency response times for both the police and fire departments, enhancing emergency medical services, reducing crime, addressing homelessness, and maintaining streets, including addressing traffic congestion.
Behrmann added that additionally important to voters are the maintenance of Elk Grove’s parks, youth crime and gang prevention programs, and economic development.
“Those are the things that the community said were the most important,” he said. “And so that’s going to be our focus, especially as we put together an expenditure plan for this next year.”
Measure E funding will begin to be received by the city in early July 2023, Behrmann noted.
This measure requires mandatory financial audits, an independent citizen’s oversight committee, and public disclosure of spending to help ensure that all funds are responsibly and locally spent.
Behrmann provided details about the citizen committee.
“So, (the City) Council appointed an oversight committee,” he said. “We’re going to be taking some information back to them, I think in January. That’ll talk about what the committee will do, what their kind of purview will be. But essentially, what their role will be is to take a look at how the funds are proposed to be spent initially by looking at the expenditure plans.”
He added that the committee will review expenditures at the end of the fiscal year to make sure that the spending of these additional tax dollars follow the expenditure plans.
“They’re kind of the watchdog group to make sure that things are done in accordance with the community’s expectations,” Behrmann said.
Behrmann noted the trust that most Elk Grove voters placed in the city’s government.
“Thanks to the community for their trust and their support for wanting to make the community the best place it can be,” he said. “It takes trust in their government to do those things, and also takes an investment, that the people are willing to do that.
“So, we are grateful for being given the opportunity to do that, and we don’t take that trust for granted. And what I would say is that we intend on delivering great services for our community to preserve and enhance the quality of life and safety here in Elk Grove.”
