The Elk Grove City Council on April 8 voted, 5-0, to approve $90,200 in emergency funding for local nonprofits that provide essential services such as food and household items.
During the same teleconferenced meeting, in which council members called in to the session, the council unanimously approved $100,000 for a rental/utility assistance program.
These actions occurred in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, which has significantly impacted the city’s essential nonprofits.
About $90,200 in emergency funding will be distributed among seven nonprofits, with the top recipients – the Elk Grove Food Bank and Chicks in Crisis – each receiving $20,000.
The Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) will receive $15,600, followed by $10,000 each for the Senior Center of Elk Grove and Sacramento Self-Help Housing.
Other recipients are Meals on Wheels ($9,600) and Uplift People of Elk Grove ($5,000).
Funding for this assistance will be drawn from the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a stimulus plan that provides direct financial assistance to households, extended unemployment insurance, health care and small businesses, and aid for local and state governments.
CARES Act funds are for expenses necessary to respond to COVID-19 needs from March 1 to Dec. 31.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, discussed the city’s share of CARES Act funding.
“We’re going to be getting about $543,000 from the stimulus, the CARES Act, that will come through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program,” she said. “That’s an initial allocation that came from a $2 billion pool that was allocated in the CARES Act.
“There’s an additional $2 billion that was allocated to CDBG that will be distributed via a formula that is yet to be decided on. And so, we will likely see a little more money coming through CDBG.”
Bontrager referred to the $90,200 as a “short-term funding need.”
“We are not intending to allocate all of our CARES Act funding tonight, but we do want to look at the next two to three months of what folks need to keep operating to meet the increased need, and then continue to have discussions with them about what they need over the longer time frame, so July through December,” she said.
It was also during the April 8 meeting that the council authorized City Manager Jason Behrmann to make direct emergency funding allocations up to a total of $50,000 to local nonprofits providing essential services, and otherwise eligible for funding through the CDBG program.
Bontrager mentioned that these funds are not a separate allocation.
“The $50,000 (from the) General Fund is available to be used in the interim while we wait for CDBG funds, and if we spend (from the) General Fund, we expect it will be reimbursed by CDBG,” she said. “So, it isn’t a separate allocation.”
Marie Jachino, executive director of Elk Grove Food Bank Services, expressed gratitude for the approved additional financial assistance for local nonprofits.
“The food bank is incredibly grateful to the city of Elk Grove to be among so many other worthy nonprofits to receive additional funding during the COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “This assistance will help support some of the hardest hit members of our community, including seniors, children and unemployed.
“With a 464% increase in need this past month, all of us at Elk Grove Food Bank Services are extremely grateful to Mayor (Steve) Ly, Vice Mayor (Steve) Detrick and all the council members, along with City Manager Jason Berhmann, for their generous support. This is not a crisis that the food bank can handle alone.”
Mark Hedlund, Uplift’s board president and a board member of Elk Grove HART, addressed the council on the importance of providing more funding for nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This emergency funding is a drastic measure, but, of course, these are drastic times,” he said. “I thank you for your compassion for those less fortunate.”
As for the $100,000 that the council approved for a rental/utility assistance program, that funding is an allocation of CDBG funds. The program is a major expansion of current programs and will be offered in coordination with one or more of the city’s nonprofit partners and/or new partners to be identified.
Detrick shared his approval of the additional funding for nonprofits.
“This is an unbelievable time that we’re going through,” he said. “I think a lot of us are blessed in many ways, and to be able to share those blessings supporting them, whether it’s personally or positions with the council, being able to use our positions to help generate more money and bring it in to help all these different nonprofits is very touching in so many ways.”
Botranger noted that the city’s staff will evaluate needs for future funding for nonprofits.
“We do plan to continue to work with nonprofits to evaluate their longer-term needs and will likely allocate more CDBG funding to them,” she said.
