The Elk Grove City Council on Dec. 11 approved amendments to the city’s Climate Action Plan (CAP).
Climate action plans are adopted by cities to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are linked to climate change. Elk Grove’s Climate Action Plan aims to lower emissions through transportation, water use, land use and solid waste strategies.
That plan was adopted by the council in 2013 as part of the city’s General Plan, and it underwent a comprehensive update that was approved by the council in February.
One of the amendments approved by the council last week ensures that the solar photovoltaic (PV) requirements are consistent with the 2019 California Building Standards Code.
Through the council’s February vote, it is a requirement that all new, single-family residential housing include on-site solar PV installation. That requirement is consistent with the state’s 2019 building standards code.
The council also supported a requirement that new commercial structures of 25,000 square feet and greater be “solar-ready,” with options of putting solar panels on roofs or parking structures.
During the Dec. 11 meeting, Carrie Whitlock, the city’s strategic planning and innovation manager, explained the need for these related amendments, which were adopted by the council that evening.
“Subsequent to the CAP being adopted, the 2019 (state) building (standards) code was finalized with solar PV requirements that were more stringent than what staff had anticipated,” she said.
“So, the building (standards) code now requires that all new, multifamily or mixed-use buildings of 10 or fewer stories, all new, nonresidential buildings three or fewer stories, and all additions of greater than 2,000 square feet be built as solar-ready.”
Because the state’s building standards code requirements were greater than the CAP requirements, the need for an amendment occurred.
Whitlock told the council that the adoption of the amendment does not result in the need to create any additional regulations “beyond implementing the building (standards) code.”
The council additionally approved an ordinance pertaining to electric vehicle (EV) charging. A newly added electric vehicle charging section includes the requirement for all new single-family homes, two-family homes and townhouses to be prewired for future installation of one EV charging station per dwelling.
New, multifamily, commercial, office, industrial and mixed-use developments are also required to provide EV charging stations and prewiring for expansions, based on the land use type.
In their review of the amendments, the council had the option to choose the alternative of not adopting any of the amendments. City staff did not recommend that alternative.
That action would have eliminated the city’s ability to enforce the action related to electric vehicle charging that is identified in their Climate Action Plan.
