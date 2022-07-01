The Elk Grove City Council on June 22 approved several changes for an 84-unit, affordable housing project on Bruceville Road, south of Laguna Boulevard.
This multifamily apartment complex project, known as Cornerstone Village, is a partnership between the Light of the Valley Church, the nonprofit AbleLight, and The John Stewart Company, a real estate firm with affordable housing development experience.
Cornerstone Village will be located on a portion of the Light of the Valley Church property. The existing church building will remain on that site, thus becoming part of the new community.
Julie Mendel, a representative for Cornerstone Village, spoke about the purpose of the project.
“We want to build an inclusive, affordable housing community where people of all faiths, all backgrounds and all abilities can thrive,” she said.
Mendel also mentioned the council’s December 2021 approval of a $3.4 million conditional loan commitment for the proposed Cornerstone Village.
Funding for that loan was made available from the city’s affordable housing fund, which consists of money collected from new, residential and nonresidential market rate development.
The project’s applicant plans to apply for further funding from the state Department of Housing and Community Development in a few weeks, Mendel said.
The council’s June 22 approval allows for a density bonus for increased density on this site, and a concession/incentive for reduced parking. The project’s density provides for 26.9 dwelling units per acre, and the apartments will be accommodated by 106 parking spaces – an amount of spaces that is consistent with the density bonus parking standards.
This project also received the council’s approval for a tentative parcel map, which divides this 4-acre property into two parcels of 3.1 acres and 0.9-acre. The smaller of those two parcels will be retained by the church, which will continue its operations at that location.
Additionally approved by the council was a regulatory agreement that specifies that the apartments will retain their affordability in the future.
The apartment complex will be divided into 41 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units and 21 three-bedroom units.
Fifty-three units will be reserved for working families, while 21 units will be available for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Another nine units will provide housing for adults who have formerly experienced homelessness. The remaining unit will be the home of the on-site property management.
There will be two buildings constructed for this project – the 44-foot-tall Building A and the 46 foot-10-inch-tall Building B.
Both buildings will be three stories tall and Building A will be the main residential structure. Building B will contain residential units, as well as offices, a multipurpose room and a shared space for that community.
The council approved a height deviation from the city’s municipal code, which would have only allowed each building to be only 35 feet tall.
Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, shared details with the council regarding the buildings’ height deviation.
“Though they are exceeding that height, those buildings have been moved and shifted away from the property lines, towards the center of the property to give some buffer to the adjacent properties,” he said.
Ablog also noted that several existing, mature trees along the perimeter of the southwest corner of the site will remain and create a further buffer to those buildings.
Included as part of this project will be a new driveway at the north end of the property. That driveway will only be used for emergency purposes, and will not be accessible to the public.
Regarding any potential traffic impacts that could be created by this project – particularly pertaining to Harriet G. Eddy Middle School across Bruceville Road – Ablog mentioned that the city’s staff did not find that the project would cause any traffic concerns.
That study reviewed how much traffic would be generated by the project, and existing traffic levels on both Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard.
The city’s staff also conducted a “vehicle miles traveled” – or VMT – analysis for the area, Ablog noted. VMT is used in the city’s General Plan as a measure of transportation impacts.
“It was found that the project (vehicle miles traveled) would meet the city’s goal of providing a 15% reduction of VMT,” Ablog said.
During the council’s deliberation on this agenda item, Council Member Pat Hume expressed his support for Cornerstone Village.
“There is so much to like about this project, because of how integrated it is,” he said. “It’s working families who want a safe place to live, it’s folks who are trying to be independent, but need a little bit extra help and a little bit extra supervision, and then it is folks who are trying to transition out of homelessness into a more stable environment.”
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen called the future Cornerstone Village a “fantastic project.”
“I commend you all for this sort of mixed-use campus, as you called it,” she said. “It’s quite remarkable and there is a huge need. We are in an affordable housing crisis, and every city is facing that.”
