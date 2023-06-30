Old Town Elk Grove’s future barbecue restaurant and bar took a large step closer to its completion thanks to the Elk Grove City Council’s recent approval of a $500,000 loan deal.
LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse, a project of restauranteur Michael Hargis’ Slow and Low, LLC, is currently slated to open at 9700 Railroad St. in the next one and a half to two months, Hargis told the Citizen on June 29.
He also owns Sacramento dining establishments such a Beast + Bounty, a Michelin-rated restaurant; and the LowBrau Bierhall.
During their June 28 regular meeting, the Elk Grove City Council unanimously approved an agreement for that loan, which is a commitment from River City Bank to Slow and Low, LLC to fund the costs of final tenant improvements, opening and initial operations of the new restaurant and bar.
Because the loan was contingent upon a third party agreeing to provide a repayment guarantee as security, if Slow and Low, LLC defaults on its loan, the business’s owner, Michael Hargis, asked the city if it would serve as that third party.
This loan deal gained the City Council’s unanimous approval.
New restaurant, bar to be a part of Old Town EG revitalization
The city’s interest in backing the loan represents a part of its drive to continue its Railroad Street development project, which is a major segment of its overall efforts to revitalize the Old Town Elk Grove neighborhood.
City officials envision that Old Town Elk Grove will be transformed into a vibrant destination district featuring mixed-use dining, arts, entertainment and shopping.
The Railroad Street development project was initiated in 2017 with the city’s purchase of a vacant, 5,000-square-foot, historic, brick structure at 9676 Railroad St.
In 2020, the Sacramento-based D&S Development took title to that building, with the agreement that it would redevelop it. D&S-purchased a similar, historic, brick building at 9700 Railroad St. shortly after acquiring the 9676 Railroad St. structure.
Following the renovation of the 9676 Railroad St. building, the Dust Bowl Brewing Company opened a tap house and restaurant at that site in 2021.
Also in the works is the under-construction Railroad Courtyards project of the Railroad Street development project. That project features 34 two- and three-story, urban-style bungalows in 17 duplex buildings between Dust Bowl and Slow and Low. The Courtyards project is slated for completion and occupancy later this year.
At the entryway of the Railroad Street project, at Elk Grove Boulevard, sits the city’s 4.4-acre Old Town Plaza, which opened in 2021.
Also part of the revitalization of this district are the completed roadway improvements to Railroad Street.
How Slow and Low loan deal works
Slow and Low, LLC is responsible for the loan that must be paid in full within five years.
As a guarantee that the bank would be reimbursed if the business defaulted on its agreement to pay off the loan, the city has pledged a collateral cash deposit in funds that were already deposited by the city at that bank.
Another element of this contractincludes the use of a security agreement, in which the city will place a lien on the business’s restaurant equipment, if the loan is not paid in full prior to the deadline to do so.
In a worse-case scenario, a defaulted loan would result in the city losing some or all of its pledged deposit with River City Bank.
However, the city’s potential loss of $500,000 would be less impactful, considering that the restaurant equipment and Hargis’ 7001 Garden Highway, Sacramento property is relatively equal in value, noted Darrell Doan, the city’s economic development director.
“We have that first deed of trust in Mr. Hargis’ personal property (on the Garden Highway), and we also have the lien on the restaurant equipment (for the Railroad Street restaurant project),” he said. “We could foreclose both of those interests – in theory take title to his personal property, take title to the restaurant equipment.”
Although Doan mentioned that he does not foresee the worse-case scenario occurring, he presented that possibility for the purpose of providing full disclosure.
Doan noted that if Hargis is able to pay off the loan, the city will “experience no loss.”
“During that time, (those funds) would have earned the same interest on that deposit as we would have had we not created this security arrangement,” he said.
Doan also spoke about a previous action, in which the city provided a $1.5 million loan guarantee to Farmers & Merchants Bank in favor of D&S Development, to ensure the successful completion and opening of the Dust Bowl Brewing Company.
Dust Bowl opened in December 2021, the loan was paid off, and the city’s guarantee was released.
Hargis, who has already spent about $750,000 on this restaurant and bar project, told the Citizen that he feels confident that his barbecue business will open on Railroad Street and the loan will be paid in full.
“There’s a risk on all parts, but my point is, we’ve come too far,” he said. “We’re too confident in our product. We’re too excited about what we’re doing. And I just think the difference sometimes in the restaurant industry and making it or not making it is, it’s how creative you can get to withstand some of the storms.
“And I think coming through the (COVID-19) pandemic and having all of our restaurants survive and even thrive through the pandemic, we’re just that creative group that’s going to find a way.”
Slow and Low owner says his spot will bring a ‘culture and vibe’
Hargis added that he believes what distinguishes his restaurants and allows them to thrive is their quality of food.
His plan to open his new restaurant and bar on Railroad Street includes offering barbecued meats, such as brisket, pulled pork and chicken, as well as an assortment of sides and vegetarian and vegan food options.
Through creating a restaurant in a historic building in Old Town, Hargis believes he will establish a business with a “culture and vibe.”
“I think that’s going to be really fun; that’s going to be something different,” he said. “And the level of cocktails and curation on our spirits program is going to be great, and (there will be a) beautiful, outdoor patio with shade and misters.
“I think all around it’s just going to be a beautiful, fun place that we are definitely going to be proud of, and we think the city of Elk Grove is going to be proud of.”
Partnering with Hargis on the Elk Grove project is West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald, who joined Hargis about nine years ago as a butcher at his Block Butcher Bar in midtown Sacramento. Macdonald is currently the executive chef at all of Hargis’ business establishments.
As for the city’s backing of the bank loan for Slow and Low, LLC, Council Member Darren Suen noted, on June 28, that this public-private partnership provides proof of the innovation of the city’s staff and his council colleagues.
“(It is) really about trying to provide senses of place within our community, and these different experiences for folks to enjoy themselves,” he said. “And so, again, completing that vision (for Old Town) that we started a few years back, I’m in full support of this security that we’re considering tonight.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen responded to Suen’s comment.
“Going back to that public-private partnership that was raised by my colleague, it speaks volumes to have River City (Bank) here, as well,” she said. “This is a community effort, and that all parties here believe in this project, and this reinforces our destination and our belief that Old Town is a destination.”
