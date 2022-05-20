The Elk Grove City Council on May 11 unanimously approved a project that will construct a 387-unit, affordable housing apartment project on 16 acres on the east side of Bruceville Road, just south of Poppy Ridge Road.
This site of this project is identified in the city’s housing element plan as one the properties selected for low and very low-income, residential development.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said that this project helps fill a housing need in Elk Grove.
“This brings tremendous value to our community and we need more housing inventory, and this is a developer that has an excellent track record,” she said. “So, I see this as an excellent partnership.”
According to a city staff report, the city’s General Fund will not be used to pay for infrastructure costs associated with this project. Financial support will instead be privately delivered and funded by the project’s developer.
Michael Johnson, one of the project’s representatives, told the council that the project will have a total investment of about $192 million.
“We’ve got some major financial institutions that are supporting our effort,” he said.
The owner of the property is The Nha Pham and Suong Nguyen Revocable Living Trust of Granite Bay, and the project’s applicant is Poppy Grove Development Partners of Oakland.
Known as the Poppy Grove Apartments, this project will feature 14 buildings, including two-, three-, and four-story buildings. All six of the four-story buildings will include elevators.
There will also be 74 one-bedroom units, 151 two-bedroom units, and 162 three-bedroom units.
The buildings will have a contemporary craftsman design featuring building materials such as brick veneer, concrete sidings, stucco, and vinyl windows. The colors of the buildings will be white, gray, blue-gray, tan and brown.
Included in the project will be interior and exterior recreation facilities, with such amenities as a pool, spa, tot lots, bocce ball courts, picnic areas and other gathering spaces.
This project’s property will be subdivided into separate parcels – three parcels for the apartment project and 2.7 acres that will be dedicated to a right-of-way.
Accompanying the construction of this project will be an expansion of Bruceville Road to four lanes, with a right-of-way for the street to later be increased to six lanes.
The apartments will be accessible through four vehicular entries: two at Bruceville Road, one at Poppy Ridge Road and one at Chester Dawson Way.
Parking will include 545 parking spaces for cars and 132 parking spaces for bicycles.
There will also be a combined, 7-foot, separated, multi-use path/sidewalk on the site, and two Class II bike lanes – one on Bruceville Road and the other on Poppy Ridge Road.
Through an approved, city permit, 36 trees will be removed, due to their locations in the center of the site or their locations in association with the potential widening of Bruceville Road.
