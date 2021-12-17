The Elk Grove City Council on Dec. 8 approved a $3.4 million conditional loan commitment for the proposed Cornerstone Village affordable housing project by a vote of 4-0. Council Member Kevin Spease was absent from the meeting.
Cornerstone Village will be an 84-unit apartment complex at 9270 Bruceville Road, south of Laguna Boulevard. It will be located on a portion of the Light of the Valley Church property.
Funding for this loan will be taken from the city’s affordable housing fund, which consists of money collected from new, residential and nonresidential market rate development. That fund has been primarily used for subsidizing new apartment construction, which has included about 14 projects and 1,800 units since the city incorporated in 2000.
The loan will have a 4% interest rate and units will be deed-restricted for 55 years. The timeliness of the council’s approval of this conditional loan commitment allows the applicant to apply for other financing sources early next year.
The total cost of the project is $52 million, and it will be financed by various funding sources, including $19.5 million in tax credits and $15.5 million from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s multifamily housing program.
A city staff report notes that the project’s affordable units will be offered to candidates who earn 20% to 70% of the annual median income.
Cornerstone Village’s developer will be The John Stewart Company, a California-based real estate firm with significant affordable housing development experience. The company partnered with AbleLight – formerly Bethesda Cornerstone Village, LLC – for this project.
This project’s 83 affordable units will include 53 units of family housing and nine units of permanent, supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.
One non-income-restricted unit will house a member of the property management staff.
The remaining 21 affordable units will provide housing for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, described the need for those 21 units.
“That’s a population that’s had a lot of difficulty in the city finding housing that’s affordable, and we’re hearing from a lot of parents of adults with disabilities that they’re concerned about what will happen when they’re no longer around to assist with caring for their children or family members,” she said.
Cornerstone Village will include on-site property management, an on-site resident services coordinator, a large clubhouse, an outdoor courtyard, a children’s playground, and an on-site laundry facility.
The site plan for this project includes trees that will shield the property from nearby single-family homes.
Cornerstone Village was one of three affordable housing projects that the city considered this year, Bontrager noted.
“The other two being the Villages at Bilby and The Lyla projects, both of which are seeking their additional tax credit funding to move forward,” she said.
The Lyla will be a 294-unit family apartment complex on Bruceville Road, between Big Horn and Laguna boulevards. It will become the city’s largest affordable housing project.
Villages at Bilby will be a 126-unit, family apartment complex at the northeast corner of Bilby Road and Big Horn Boulevard.
During the council’s deliberation regarding the conditional loan commitment for Cornerstone Village, Council Member Pat Hume praised this project.
“I can’t speak effusively enough to say that there’s just so much right about this project – its location, the upcycling of the land, the synergy created with the partnership with the church, the demographics that they seek to serve, and how deep of a dive that they make to really break the cycle of poverty,” he said.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen was also enthusiastic in her support of the loan and the project.
“The inclusive housing is amazing, and serving our special needs community with independent living opportunities, it’s the right thing to do at the end of the day,” she said.
