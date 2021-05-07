The Elk Grove City Council on April 28 unanimously approved $275,165 in funding allocations for community events through the city’s Event Sponsorship Grant (ESG) program for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
This funding, which is supported by the city’s General Fund, is intended to assist special events presented in Elk Grove by nonprofits. To meet the program’s eligibility criteria, these organizations must host events that have citywide significance and meet the city’s goals.
Among the nonprofits that will receive cash and in-kind support through the ESG program are the Elk Grove Western Festival, $28,243; Elk Grove Food Bank Services (EGFB), $25,870 for Run 4 Hunger; Chicks in Crisis, $19,400 for the Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Day walk/run; and the Elk Grove Community Council, $17,500 for the Holiday of Lights Parade.
During the council’s April 28 meeting, both Council Members Pat Hume and Darren Suen recused themselves from voting on funding allocations for the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, because they both work with that nonprofit.
That organization will receive $5,000 in total cash and in-kind support through the ESG program.
Altogether, the city received 40 applications, of which 36 of those requests were determined to be eligible to receive funding through this program.
The majority of the requests were received from previous grant recipients, and five applicants were nonprofit organizations that were new to this program.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen expressed excitement for upcoming events with large gatherings.
“I’m just looking forward to attending events throughout our city, and I think all of us are, getting back to that normal and being able to connect with our community in person,” she said.
Hume also hopes that events with large gatherings will be held in the future.
“Please have events,” Hume said.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, the city intended to provide $231,540 in cash and in-kind support for 33 events produced by 28 local nonprofits under the ESG program.
However, 24 of those events, with grants totaling approximately $267,898, were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, $207,228 was transferred back into the city’s General Fund.
Last year’s events that were canceled, due to the restrictions against large gatherings, included the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, Veterans Day Parade, and the Early California Days.
The city’s motivation to plan ahead for large gathering of community events and their funding is derived from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement this April that the state’s color-coded tier restrictions on California’s economy could be lifted on June 15. He said that action would be made if COVID-related hospitalizations are low and if the vaccine supply is sufficient for the state’s population.
According to a city staff report, grant funds will become available upon the City Council’s approval of the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget plan.
