The Elk Grove City Council on April 27 unanimously approved $262,610 in funding allocations for community events through the city’s Event Sponsorship Grant (ESG) program for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The council’s vote tally was 4-0, with Council Member Kevin Spease being absent from the meeting.
Supported by the city’s General Fund, the ESG program is intended to assist special events presented in Elk Grove by nonprofits. To meet the program’s eligibility criteria, these organizations must host events that have citywide significance and meet the city’s goals. It is also a requirement that grant applicants be in good standing with the secretary of state and the state’s Registry of Charitable Trust.
The city received applications from 39 nonprofits, 33 of which were determined to be eligible for the program. Those determinations included factors such as concept, feasibility, budget reasonableness, and level of impact.
Most of the requests that the city received were made by previous grant recipients, while five requests came from nonprofits that are new to this program.
The nonprofits that will receive cash and in-kind support through this program are the Elk Grove Youth Sports Foundation, for the Running of the Elk half-marathon, $38,316; Old Town Elk Grove Foundation, for the Elk Grove Dickens Street Faire, $33,818; Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, $28,500; Elk Grove Food Bank Services, for Run 4 Hunger, $25,646; and Chicks in Crisis, for the Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Day walk/run, $18,540.
On a smaller allocation level, the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation will receive $6,780 for its Bounty on the Boulevard event.
Council Member Pat Hume recused himself from voting on funding allocations for that nonprofit due to his work with them.
Jodie Moreno, the city’s community events and special projects coordinator, told the council that the grantees are still experiencing impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a lot of events cancel over the last two years, and even in this past year, there’s still an effect left over with people trying to plan during the pandemic,” she said.
Moreno added that during the current fiscal year, which is nearing completion, 11 of the 35 events with cash and in-kind funding were canceled or had a change in plans.
“We’re really sad for them,” she said. “A lot of them were really resilient and came up with different ways to do their events.”
Nonprofit events that were canceled or changed in the current fiscal year include the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, the Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade, and the Festival of Lights. The Strauss Festival is scheduled to return to Elk Grove Regional Park this July.
In addition to the council’s approval of the ESG funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the council voted to approve separate funding, of $1,000, for the Asian Pacific Culturefest, pending validation of its sponsor’s nonprofit status for the current fiscal year or the availability of a fiscal agent to accept that potential funding. That possible funding would come from city funding available for cultural events.
The Sacramento Asian Cultural Village, which is sponsoring the event, made their request for funding following the deadline for Event Sponsorship Grant program allocation requests.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen expressed her in interest in providing that city funding support for this event that will be held at the Sacramento Asian Sports Center on May 7.
“I would certainly like to see that for consideration,” she said. “Again, it would be the only (event) for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (in Elk Grove).”
