In an agreement with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s (DA) Office, the city of Elk Grove is set to join a $1 million program that will employ a community prosecutor to work with the Elk Grove police.
That agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Elk Grove City Council on June 14, is a collaboration between the county’s DA office, the city’s attorney, and the Elk Grove police.
Under the collaboration, for the services of a community prosecutor, the city will pay the DA’s office a maximum of $358,000 per year and a total amount not to exceed $1,074,000 for a three-year term, through June 30, 2026.
First-year funding will be paid through fiscal year 2023-24 Wilton Rancheria casino payments received by the city, and second- and third-year funds will come through Measure E funds. Measure E is the voter-approved, 1% sales tax that went into effect in April.
The arrangement features the services of an experienced, full-time community prosecutor who will be provided by the district attorney’s office.
Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho described the value of having a community prosecutor.
“The idea here is when you have sideshows – and that affects public safety, quality-of-life – you’re going to have a community prosecutor that’s specifically here working on law enforcement, identifying perhaps proactively when those things are happening,” he said.
Duties of the community prosecutor will be filing and monitoring significant cases in the city.
In his presentation to the City Council on June 14, Elk Grove Police Lt. Dan Templeton noted that the community prosecutor will specifically work on issues pertaining to quality-of-life concerns and misdemeanor cases.
“These are commonly misdemeanors that may not normally be prosecuted,” he said. “The reason they may not be normally prosecute it is sometimes the district attorney is faced with resource challenges (like those experienced by other) government agencies. Just like we prioritize for service, (the district attorney) has to prioritize where he spends his resources.
“And sometimes misdemeanors don’t get the attention maybe we want. So, this program would help bridge that gap.”
Quality-of-life issues include substance abuse and addiction, theft, vandalism, loitering, and trespassing.
Another feature of the community prosecution program is vertical prosecution, which allows the in-house community prosecutor to file a case, attend the arraignment, handle motions, and go to the jury trial.
The program also includes the Chronic Offender Rehabilitation Effort (CORE), which aims to break the cycle of people who continue to be arrested for misdemeanor offenses.
Another duty of the community prosecutor is working with the police department to improve its juvenile diversion program, which is operated by the department’s problem-oriented policing team.
Templeton said that the community prosecutor will serve as an instant resource for the department when it has criminal investigation questions, as well as for detectives seeking arrest and search warrants.
“Currently, our officers and detectives must head down to Sacramento to meet face-to-face with the DA, and they’re very busy down there,” he said. “(The community prosecutor) would be somebody we could walk down the hall to, have that relationship, that interaction, and get an instant response, an instant guidance that we could work off of in moving forward on cases.”
Community outreach will also be part of the community prosecutor’s duties. Under the contract for that position, this prosecutor must attend at least 12 community meetings per year, Templeton noted.
“(Meetings can include those of) HOAs, neighborhoods, businesses, to really understand what their challenges (are) that they’re facing, and how they can assist with the challenges,” he said.
The community prosecution program also offers community education and assistance such as victim/witness assistance, a business crime prevention program, proactive youth outreach and awareness, and landlord training.
At the end of each year, the community prosecutor will present an annual report summarizing the program’s work in the community.
Ho told the council that Sacramento County had about 11,200 charged misdemeanor cases last year. By comparison, the district attorney’s office charged about 12,000 felony cases in the county in 2022.
“I have a staff of 175 attorneys, and with that we are nonetheless spread thin,” he said.
Ho stressed the benefit of having a community prosecutor serve in Elk Grove.
“With the focus of a community prosecutor here, we are then able to add on additional resources, additional services that are tailored to your community,” he said.
Ho added that the agreement is one that will serve the community, “not only when it comes to accountability, but when it also comes to prevention and intervention – the youth program and the diversion program.”
“I think Elk Grove is a great model in terms of flexibility and efficiency, in terms of acting and moving forward,” he said.
Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen mentioned that he feels that having a community prosecutor would serve as a deterrent for those considering committing crimes in Elk Grove.
“It would seem like a further deterrent, because if the potential perpetrators know that they will be prosecuted, that would serve as a further deterrent,” he said.
Ho agreed with Suen, noting that this action sends a message: “Don’t come to Elk Grove and commit crime.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned that with this agreement, she is most excited about its work pertaining to youth and restorative justice.
“That is such a critical component, and the partnership that we can have with the school district and those opportunities that will present themselves as this partnership and collaboration begins, that’s where we’ll have such tremendous impact.”
Singh-Allen added that the program also reinforces the values and priorities that the city’s residents have expressed as being important to them.
“This will only enhance our public safety commitment to our community,” she said.
Vice Mayor Kevin Spease simplified his support for the hiring of a community prosecutor for Elk Grove.
“It really comes down to those quality-of-life issues that become a priority for us,” he said.
