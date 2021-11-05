The Elk Grove City Council on Oct. 28 unanimously approved a $10 million site and façade improvement project for the Elk Grove police station. That facility is at the southwest corner of Laguna Palms Way and Studio Court.
Financing for the project, which includes $6.3 million for the construction contract and contingency and $1.8 million for property acquisition, will come from the city’s capital facilities fee police fund and the General Fund’s Capital Reserve Fund.
The project application was recommended for the council’s approval by the Elk Grove Planning Commission during their Oct. 7 meeting. Their vote was 4-0, with Vice Chair Sergio Robles absent.
Although Planning Commission Chair George Murphey, during the Oct. 7 meeting, recommended that landscape screening be placed in front of the then-proposed, metal corrugated fencing along Studio Court, his suggestion was not included in the commission’s adopted motion.
The project’s features include an 8-foot, metal security fence and vehicle gates with corrugated metal panels, as well as a 10½-foot concrete wall and metal canopy, all at 9362 Studio Court.
A city staff report notes that the purpose of the solid, masonry wall is to reduce visibility of the site and to provide secured exterior storage, “due to the type of contents that will be secured at this facility.”
Parking stalls will also be reconfigured at 9362 Studio Court, notes the staff report.
A chain-link fence and a permanent, 200-square-foot shipping container that will be relocated from the city’s corporation yard on Iron Rock Way to the rear of the Studio Court building. The new site of the shipping container is not visible from the street.
Also presented in the meeting were proposals for powder-coated black, wrought iron fencing at 8380 and 8400 Laguna Palms Way. That choice of painting was selected to match the existing parking area.
Presented in the council’s Oct. 28 meeting were two fencing layout options for the east side of 8400 Laguna Palms Way – the address of both the police department and the neighboring City Council chamber building.
The first option includes security fencing and additional secured parking, while the second option only provides security for the building.
Sarah Kirchgessner, the city’s senior planner, mentioned that the final layout will be selected by the council at a future council meeting, after costs are determined.
The staff report notes that the council decision on those options will be part of the construction contract award process.
Kirchgessner said that both options would provide sufficient parking for the public.
Option #1 would include 52 public parking spaces, while option #2 would have 62 spaces for the public.
The building at 8400 Laguna Palms Way, with its 2,452-square-foot assembly area, would need at least 50 parking spaces, based on parking requirements for that structure.
