The Elk Grove City Council on Nov. 10 unanimously adopted a resolution to have $1.2M in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated for local nonprofits through the city’s Nonprofit Grant Program.
ARPA, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last March, is a stimulus package that provides $1.9 trillion to speed up the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
The city of Elk Grove will receive a total funding amount of $21.9 million to respond to economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Last August, the council approved $2.5 million of that ARPA funding for local nonprofits that experienced COVID-19-related economic hardships.
Among the nonprofits that will receive funding through that program are Elk Grove Food Bank Services ($350,000), Musical Mayhem Productions ($209,974), the Senior Center of Elk Grove ($125,850), Sacramento Self-Help Housing ($100,000), the Elk Grove Community Foundation ($50,000) and the Black Youth Leadership Project ($50,000).
Council Members Pat Hume and Kevin Spease did not participate in the council’s decision on the Elk Grove Community Foundation since they are board members of that organization.
The city began its three-week application process for grants for nonprofits in September, and nonprofits could apply for funding in the range of $5,000 to $350,000.
Twenty-six applications were received by the city during the application period, which concluded on Oct. 3.
Through a review of those applications, the city’s staff determined that 25 of the applicants met the application requirements for those grants. St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church’s $200,000 request was determined to be ineligible.
A community review panel, consisting of Elk Grove residents, reviewed the eligible applications.
The panel evaluated such factors as the organization’s “reach and benefit to Elk Grove residents,” and whether the organization clearly demonstrated a negative financial impact from COVID-19.
With $2.5 million set aside for possible distribution among local nonprofits, the panel recommended the total allocation of $936,350 in grant funding to be distributed to the 25 applicants. Following deliberations, the council ultimately agreed to have that figure increased to $1,266,874.
Among the nonprofits that will receive more funding than the panel recommended are Elk Grove Food Bank Services, an increase from $200,000 to $350,000; Musical Mayhem Productions, an increase from $125,000 to $209,974; and Friends of the Elk Grove Animal Shelter, an increase from $40,000 to $50,000.
The council also voted to have the remaining funds allocated to the annual Community Service Grant and Community Development Block Grant program.
Payments of ARPA funding to local nonprofits will occur after documentations are received and contracts are executed.
Recipients of those grants will have until the end of 2024 to spend the money, and all unused funds would need to be returned to the federal government by 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.