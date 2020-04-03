The Elk Grove City Council on March 25 voted, 5-0, to adopt a policy authorizing the city manager to modify, reduce and/or suspend city transit services during a declared emergency event such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That decision occurred during a special, teleconferenced meeting in which each member of the council called in to the session.
Through the adopted policy, Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann has the authority to change transit services in response to ridership decline, reduced operator availability and/or any reasons pertaining to public health or safety during a declared emergency event.
The new emergency-based policy was proposed in response to the significant impact that the coronavirus situation has had on local transit service.
While public transit is considered an essential service that is permitted to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s weekday transit ridership has reportedly decreased by more than 70% within the past week.
A city staff report for this special meeting notes that the ridership decline can be attributed to the closure of all Elk Grove Unified School District schools, and a shift to online/tele-working schedules for college students and many employees, including state of California employees who are also operating under the COVID-19-related stay-at-home order.
Mike Costa, the city’s transit manager, said that through daily discussions with the city’s transit provider, Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT), it is known that unforeseen bus operator shortages may occur that could impact service, if current conditions and orders continue.
Also experiencing a decline in ridership is the city’s paratransit e-van service, as many of its eligible Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) riders have isolated themselves, due to their sensitive health issues.
Costa added that the impact of COVID-19 has also caused many transit operators to consider modifying and/or reducing services in response to passenger ridership decline and bus operator availability.
In coordinating with other public transit service providers in the region, the city learned that those providers are also experiencing uncertain bus operator availability and similar ridership loss due to the coronavirus situation.
SacRT informed the city that their bus driver pool is affected by drivers who are either self-isolating, because of their age or health factors, or due to requests to leave their jobs because of the current pandemic.
The city’s new, emergency transit policy allows consideration by the city to keep transit services as consistent as possible, while only missing services if bus operator availability is a factor, while ridership availability is unchanged.
But the city can also consider reducing or suspending services in a manner necessary to address significant ridership decline and/or bus operator availability occurring because of the immediate or prolonged emergency event.
Costa mentioned that the city is carefully monitoring its transit service.
“Since ridership and other impacts are still changing on a daily basis, (city) staff is continuing to coordinate with SacRT to analyze current impacts in order to determine what potential service changes could be implemented in the most cost-efficient manner, but also minimize impacts to existing riders,” he said.
Prior to voting in favor of this emergency policy, Vice Mayor Pat Hume expressed his understanding of its necessity.
“It’s a difficult situation, but you can’t run buses that people don’t want to get on, because of health concerns,” he said. “And I certainly hope that our drivers are looked after and the lifeline service is substantial in the reduced levels.”
If the city’s transit services are changed as a result of an emergency event, services would be return to their previous service levels following the emergency event, unless directed otherwise by the City Council.
The public would also be notified if the city manager decides to implement any temporary transit service changes.
Any changes that become planned for implementation through the emergency policy will be presented on the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
For additional information regarding the city’s transit services as related to COVID-19, visit the city’s website or call (916) 683-8726.
