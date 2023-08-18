A new, city of Elk Grove incentive program is designed to assist breweries, wineries and restaurants throughout the city.
This program, which was adopted by the Elk Grove City Council on Aug. 9, is known as the Brewery, Restaurant and Winery (BReW) Incentive Program.
Luis Aguilar, the city’s economic development program manager, explained the approach to this program during the council’s Aug. 9 meeting.
“What we wanted for this BReW program in Elk Grove is to be citywide, to be for new and existing businesses, and we wanted to focus on three main target businesses, which are breweries, restaurants and wineries.
“The program is intended to fund up to $50,000 on a reimbursement basis or up to 50% of eligible project costs, (whichever is less).”
Funding for the project will come from Measure E funds, totaling $200,000 that is available through the city’s current fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
Measure E, the city’s voter-approved sales tax measure, increased Elk Grove’s previous total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75% in April. It is designed to fund community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
Any additional funding for the incentive program would be subject to the approval of the City Council.
This grant will be awarded following the completion of the project of each business.
Businesses eligible for this program are breweries that include local and regional taprooms and brewpubs with a publicly accessible tasting room; wineries with local, and regional winery and distillery facilities with a publicly accessible tasting room; and restaurants that have local and regional elevated chef-driven restaurants and cafés.
Costs and expenses for acceptable projects under the incentive program include brewery, winery and restaurant equipment, tenant improvements, electrical and plumbing work, development impact fees, and the addition or expansion of outdoor seating or gathering areas.
Aguilar stressed that national franchises and big-chain businesses are not eligible for this program.
As part of the process to apply for the incentive program, business representatives are required to attend a pre-application meeting with the city’s staff to evaluate whether project scopes meet the goal of the program and all of the program’s eligibility requirements.
If approved for the program, a business would enter into an economic incentive agreement with the city, Aguilar noted.
But he emphasized that reimbursements will not be paid before a project is completed.
“Once the project is completed, the applicant submits a request for reimbursement to the city, and we would reimburse (funds) upon the agreed amount in the agreement,” he said.
Aguilar noted that during the creation of this incentive program, the city’s staff reviewed business incentive programs in other cities: Sacramento, Folsom, Citrus Heights, San Leandro, Dublin, and Los Angeles.
The program aligns with some of the council’s goals, which include facilitating the “development of enhanced retail, dining, arts and entertainment, and hospitality projects and experiences that serve residents and visitors.”
During the council’s Aug. 9 meeting, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen referred to the program as a “game changer” for the city’s hospitality industry.
Council Member Sergio Robles mentioned that the program can encourage other non-chain restaurants to open in Elk Grove.
“This is exciting, because it’s also enticing for other restaurants to come to Elk Grove and open up, instead of having the typical chain that we’ve been having for several years,” he said.
Council Member Rod Brewer explained that he believes $50,000 is a good amount for this incentive.
“As one friend used to tell me, ‘I am not your bank,’ but at the same time, we need to do what we can to help prospective entrepreneurs who want to do business in Elk Grove, and give them some sort of a leg up.”
Brewer added that the incentives will assist in increasing the city’s quality of life and improving the local economy.
“This is a really good incentive and it’s a good starting point,” he said.
