Elk Grove’s city management announced on Jan. 27 that they cancelled the city’s Lunar New Year festival that was scheduled for Jan. 31 at the new community center on Civic Center Drive.
This festival was to showcase traditional music and dance from East and Southeast Asian cultures.
In a public statement, Elk Grove city officials said this move came from an “abundance of caution” following the Novel Coronavirus outbreak that reportedly started in Wuhan, China in late December.
“Safety is always our first priority with our community,” Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly told the Citizen.
Novel Coronavirus, which is a pneumonia-like illness, has caused more than 6,000 confirmed infections worldwide and about 130 deaths in China, as of Jan. 29, according to the World Health Organization.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported five cases in the United States. As of press time, there were two coronavirus cases reported in Southern California and none in Northern California.
Concerns over the coronavirus outbreak caused the cancellation or postponement of several Lunar New Year and Chinese New Year festivities across the United States. Cancellations were announced in Denver, Palo Alto, and Spokane.
Sacramento’s Chinese New Year Culture Association decided to postpone their Chinese New Year celebration at Hiram Johnson High School until this spring.
“We didn’t want to take the risk,” the association’s chair, Xiaodong Feng told the Citizen. “It’s hard to predict who is traveling from where.”
San Francisco’s Chinese New Year festival and parade are still set to take place on Feb. 8. Organizers of that centuries-old city tradition said on their website they are monitoring the coronavirus situation.
Kristyn Laurence, an Elk Grove city spokesperson, said that Lunar New Year and Chinese New Year festivities typically take place outside. She added that Elk Grove’s Lunar New Year event was to be held inside the city’s community center.
Laurence mentioned that more than 700 people attended last year’s Lunar New Year festivities at Elk Grove’s Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation facility.
“We were expecting a similar-sized body,” she said. “Given the public health concerns, we felt it was in the best interest to cancel.”
She emphasized that Sacramento County health officials believe that the risk for coronavirus is currently low in the Sacramento region.
The city plans to host a Lunar New Year celebration next year, “barring unforeseen circumstances,” Laurence said.
City officials held a grand opening for the city’s new community center on Jan. 23. That facility is the centerpiece of the District56 site that includes an aquatics center and a veteran’s grove.
There are plans for the City of Elk Grove Arts Commission to host their annual musical revue in mid-March at the community center, Laurence said.
