The Elk Grove City Council on Jan. 26 received an update on the council redistricting plan and efforts to begin public outreach on this process.
City clerk Jason Lindgren told the council that it has until April 13 to have the council redistricting maps adopted in time to be used for this November’s elections.
Once adopted by the council, the approved, final, four-district map will be sent to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters.
This year’s city elections are for the mayoral seat, at-large, and the council Districts 2 and 4 seats. The council district elections are based on the “by-district” voting system, in which voters only choose among candidates running in their local council districts.
The purpose of this redistricting process is to redraw the council’s four district boundaries with even sized populations.
Council districts must also be redrawn in a manner that keeps “communities of interest” together as voting blocs.
Election district maps will be primarily based on population totals from the 2020 U.S. census data for Elk Grove.
Lindgren noted that “tweeks in our (population) numbers” will occur, based on data included in the California Statewide Database.
“You’ll see these slight increases (during the redistricting process),” he said. “What we can see tonight is we can see the general trend that happened over the period of 10 years.”
Lindgren emphasized the “mathematical challenge” of redrawing maps, and the need to avoid creating boundary lines solely based on balancing out the numbers.
“Sometimes you want to give a little deeper thought,” he said.
A review of population increases from 2010 to 2020, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, shows the largest increase occurring in District 4.
Census data for 2010 shows District 4 as having a population of 39,596, while the 2020 data shows a 41% increase, with a population of 55,829.
District 2 showed the second greatest increase, according to census data, with a 7% increase – 37,564 in 2010 to 40,462 in 2020.
According to the 2020 census, Elk Grove’s overall population is 176,124. However, Lindgren noted that the California Statewide Database will probably add about 400 to 600 people to that figure.
He mentioned that Elk Grove’s population has continued to grow since 2020.
“When we talk about Elk Grove, we’ve already had growth at some of our districts from that point of April of 2020 to now, almost two years in the process where we’re coming up with our district maps,” he said. “So, we’re already two years into data that’s out of date for what’s going to then span for the next eight years for the city of Elk Grove.”
Moving forward in the redistricting process, at the Feb. 9 council meeting, National Demographics Corp. will provide their analysis of the composition of the city’s demographics.
The 2020 census shows that the greatest number of the city’s residents are Asian (58,982), followed by white (57,371) and black (17,854).
The redistricting timeline includes community outreach and the identification of communities of interest, teleconferenced meetings, pop-up events, and in-person workshop opportunities.
The community will also be able to use an online tool for drawing their own district maps, and then submit them electronically to the city.
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen encouraged the community to participate in the redistricting process.
“I look forward to seeing how our community members get involved,” she said. “I know I was involved with a couple of maps myself and sending in comments and whatnot. And so, I hope that our community members really take part in this and give us some ideas.”
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen added that it is important for the community to become involved in this process, so that the final map, for the most part, keeps communities of interest intact.
In March, the council will analyze submitted maps for consideration, in preparation for adopting a four-district map in April.
For additional information about the redistricting process, visit www.Elk GroveCity.org.
