A long-awaited project to construct a pedestrian bridge over Highway 99 at Laguna Creek will finally come to fruition, due to a $6.8 million grant that was recently awarded to the city of Elk Grove.
Scheduled for completion in mid-2027, this $12.5 million project will include a trail extension to the east to connect to the Camden Trail, and create a continuous 7-mile trail segment within the city. It will also create a scenic, convenient and safer route for pedestrians, joggers and walkers commuting in that area.
In 2014, the city built a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Highway 99 near the Elk Grove Boulevard overpass.
The grant for the second bridge was awarded through the regional Active Transportation Program (ATP), which is jointly managed by the California Department of Transportation and the California Transportation Commission.
This program’s primary goal is to support active transportation modes. It funds bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects.
The city’s application for the grant ranked the highest in the region of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), which distributes the ATP funding.
Along with prior grant funding received and congressional appropriation, the project is now fully funded, and its construction is anticipated to begin in early 2026.
Other funding for this project includes $2 million through omnibus appropriations, and $1.2 million from SACOG regional funding rounds. The city of Elk Grove is also contributing nearly $2 million in local matching funds for this project.
Christina Castro, the city’s capital programs division manager, told the Citizen that this bridge has been among the city’s high-priority projects for more than a decade.
“We kicked off a feasibility study over 10 years ago to make this project happen,” she said. “So, it’s really exciting to get the construction funding to fully fund this project.”
To move this project forward, the city recently awarded its design and environmental contract to the Folsom-based Dokken Engineering, and the city will later put the project out to bid for a construction firm to build the bridge.
This project aligns with the city’s desire to improve its trail system, Castro noted.
“We pride ourselves in our trail networks and our biking, pedestrian activities,” she said. “And this is definitely connecting the east-west trail network in a way to make it one, long continuous pathway for recreational users.
“Our hope is that people will utilize this for not just recreation, and (that) it will be utilized for those quick (trips) over to shopping centers and definitely for the schools, and safe routes to school activities, to go to the Wackford facility and continue that active lifestyle that Elk Grove takes pride in and highly encourages.”
Castro explained how the pedestrian bridge will provide safety for those not using motorized vehicles to commute in that area.
“Bond Road(/Laguna Boulevard) and East Stockton Boulevard are some of our heavily traveled roadways,” she said. “Both are sited at 45 mile per hour speed limit, and to cross them is multi-lane. So, Bond (Road) and Laguna (Boulevard) is five lanes wide while East Stockton (Boulevard) is seven.
“They see about 45,000 to 50,000 vehicles traveling a day, which makes it really challenging and risky for pedestrians and bicyclists to maneuver across those (roads). By creating a dedicated, Class I overcrossing, it takes them off the roadways, keeping them safe.”
Castro added that crossing the bridge will be a leisure activity for many people, and also provide a connection with Monterey Trail High School and Edward Harris Jr. Middle School.
The bridge, which will span from east to west, will also provide access to Pinkerton and Camden parks, and create a connection to the light rail station at Cosumnes River College.
Castro noted that the project is on a good pace toward its eventual completion.
“At this point, nothing is stopping us or slowing us down to begin constructing and then connecting this trail,” she said.
