The Elk Grove city staff announced on Oct. 28 that authorities euthanized Zeus, a 16-month-old German Shepherd they detained for three months after he reportedly bit two people, including an Elk Grove police officer.
Zeus was brought to the city animal shelter in July after he bit the officer when authorities checked to see if his owner followed their requirements for keeping a dog they deemed to be dangerous.
In May, Zeus reportedly bit a pedestrian who was walking near his owner’s house. The dog’s owner claimed that he was attempting to protect her after she was surprised by the stranger’s presence.
“This has been a difficult situation for all involved, and the city does not take this action lightly,” the city staff said in their announcement about the dog’s death.
They defended their decision to euthanize Zeus as a matter of maintaining public safety.
“While some members of the public asked the city to consider alternatives to euthanasia, the dog’s established bite history and dangerous propensities presented too great of a risk to public safety for this community, or any other community to which the animal may have been relocated,” they stated.
Faryal Kabir, who owns the dog with her sister Gehsal, attracted public attention to their situation in September when she pleaded to the Elk Grove City Council to stop the planned euthanasia of Zeus. A Sacramento Superior Court judge earlier denied a stay on the dog’s planned execution that month.
“My Zeus is like my child – he is like my son. I don’t have kids, I’m not married,” Kabir emotionally told the Council at their Sept. 14 meeting. “He’s an amazing, kind, compassionate soul that doesn’t deserve to die and deserves to live.”
Kabir was placed in a hold by the Elk Grove police and hospitalized after she threatened suicide upon hearing about her dog’s death, the Sacramento Bee reported. This is the second time she was placed on suicide watch in October.
Her attorney Christine Kelly told the Citizen on Nov. 1 that her client’s federal lawsuit against the city will continue in court.
“The city is setting a precedent - they are saying, ‘Go ahead and appeal our administrative decision, we will kill your dog anyway, even though an appeal is pending,’” she said in an email. “The city is also saying that (they) have no interest in accepting and receiving facts into evidence, and no interest in the judicial process.”
Kabir’s federal lawsuit alleges that city animal control staff violated Kabir’s constitutional rights by seizing her dog without a warrant in July and not properly conducting due process during the city’s hearings on Zeus.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen was also named as a defendant in this case since Kabir’s legal opposition deemed her responsible for ensuring that the city’s laws are constitutional. The lawsuit also included an offer from Rocket Dog Rescue to take Zeus into custody at their Oakland sanctuary.
On Nov. 1, Kelly filed an objection in federal court that challenged the city’s description of Zeus’ euthanasia as “humane.” She stated that the act of euthanasia is supposed to be the painless killing of a patient suffering from a painful or incurable disease.
In September, Kabir’s federal lawsuit successfully had a judge place a temporary hold against the dog’s euthanasia in September. Hon. Troy Nunley of California’s Eastern District Court then lifted the hold since Kabir also had an active lawsuit against the city in the Sacramento Superior Court.
At the superior court, Kabir is suing the city as well as Animal Control Officer Crystal Mocek for allegedly mishandling the seizure of Zeus.
The city’s legal defense countered that Kabir failed to meet the 30-day deadline to satisfy the city’s requirements for handling Zeus, which included enrolling him in an obedience school, controlling him on a three-foot leash, and purchasing liability insurance.
After officers arrived at Kabir’s home on July 15 for a compliance check, they had her escort her dog on a leash to an animal control truck. In an incident that was recorded by an officer’s camera, the dog quickly walked over and bit the leg of an officer who stood on the street. Kabir then pulled him back and walked him to the vehicle. The city’s attorneys reported that the officer’s pants were ripped and he suffered an injury.
Andrew Shalaby, the attorney for Gehsal, claimed that the dog was agitated during the situation and he smelled the animal control vehicle, which he described as an “animal death wagon.” He mentioned that German Shepherds are known to be protective of their owners and that Zeus went into a defensive mode when officers approached him.
Shalaby also claimed that a police body camera recorded Mocek admitting that she could not take Zeus before Kabir’s deadline for a compliance check. In the lawsuit, he wrote that Kabir’s actual deadline for compliance was July 20, since the city’s notice to her was mailed and state law requires a five-day deadline extension for mailed notices.
In the federal case, the city’s defense maintained that Zeus was a dangerous animal. In her declaration filed in federal court, the city’s animal services manager, Sarah Humlie, wrote that the dog exhibited aggressive behavior at the animal shelter. She did not recommend him for adoption.
“For instance, he charges at the kennel door, jumps on his hind legs, and barks viciously and aggressively at animal shelter staff,” she wrote.
Kelly told the Citizen that Kabir’s federal lawsuit against the city will have a hearing this month.
“Elk Grove has a callous disregard for the constitution and the rights of its citizenry,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.