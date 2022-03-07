During the Elk Grove City Council meeting on Feb. 23, City Manager Jason Behrmann announced that litigation over concrete work at the city’s aquatic center was settled. That settlement will cost the city $1 million.
“Contractors were compensated for their work and all of the principal parties to the litigation, including the city, the contractors, and the architects made meaningful concessions to bring about the settlement,” he said.
The aquatics center, which is located on Civic Center Drive, was a $42 million project that opened in May 2019. In July of that year, Elk Grove city officials filed a civil complaint in the Sacramento Superior Court against the contractors and subcontractors of the aquatics center. They also called for a jury trial related to alleged design deficiencies.
The city claimed that improper installation led to the cracks in the center’s concrete. The defendants in that complaint were the California-based firms, Arntz Builders, Willdan Engineering, SWA Sausalito, and Big B Construction.
About eight months prior to the opening of the aquatics center, Arntz was informed that the city had rejected areas of exterior concrete, which had excessive cracking and spalling.
The complaint notes that the city claimed that this damage was caused by the defendants’ failure to properly design the exterior concrete and install the cement in a “sound and workmanlike fashion.” It is stated in the complaint that the concrete design’s failure resulted from SWA’s negligence, and that the improper installation of the cement was a “breach of Big B’s contractual obligations” to the city.
Various cross-complaints were later filed at separate times, one of which came from Arntz in October 2019. That complaint against the city included an alleged breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing.
Through case mediator Jerry Kurland, it was decided that none of the parties would admit liability, and the city as well as Arntz and seven subcontractors would collectively pay $4.1 million that would be distributed to five settlement recipients. Those payments are fully or partially funded through each party’s respective insurance company.
Awarded the greatest of the collective, $4.1 million payment was Big B Construction. After paying $300,000, they were awarded $1.9 million. Therefore, they will be paid $1.6 million. Arntz will receive $500,000 in the settlement. The greatest losses were absorbed by the city and SWA, which both contributed $1 million payments, but were not named among the settlement recipients. All payments will be made within 30 days from the execution of the agreement.
Elk Grove City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs summarized the settlement. “The bottom is that we’re pleased with the resolution,” he said. “Everybody worked hard to come to this and we want to move forward with the aquatics center.”
Spokespersons from Arntz Builders and Big B Construction did not respond to the Citizen’s requests for comments by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.