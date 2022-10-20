A lawsuit was filed against the city of Elk Grove last week by Oak Rose Apts LP, a partnership between affordable housing and homeless service providers.
This lawsuit alleges that Elk Grove City Council members and planning commissioners unlawfully rejected a permanent, supportive housing project for homeless individuals that was proposed to be built in Old Town Elk Grove.
According to the Point-in-Time homeless population conducted in February, Elk Grove currently has 45 homeless people living within its borders. However, Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, told the Citizen in July that the number of homeless living in Elk Grove at any given time is about 100-150.
According to the lawsuit, this “wrongful conduct” by the city halted the project and caused harm to the petitioner and the “greater public good.”
The Elk Grove City Council on July 27 unanimously voted to deny an appeal for the 67-unit, three-story Oak Rose Apartments supportive housing project proposed for a 1.2-acre lot at 9252 Elk Grove Blvd., one lot west of Waterman Road. The site is adjacent to the future Elk Grove Library site and a single-family home at 9248 Elk Grove Blvd.
The council’s decision affirmed the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s June 2 unanimous denial of the project on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for Senate Bill (SB) 35 ministerial review. The rejection focused on a plan for the proposed project to include ground-floor residential units.
The proposal was submitted under SB 35, a state law that allows for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects. The bill applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation.
It is alleged in the lawsuit that the city “unlawfully ignored” state mandates through its denial of a ministerial, 100% permanent supportive housing project. The ministerial review request for this project was made on March 4.
“The city ignored various state law mandates and strained to conjure untenable grounds for a project denial that were legally baseless and inconsistent with city precedent,” notes the lawsuit.
It is claimed in this lawsuit that the project meets “all the requirements of SB 35.”
The petitioner in this lawsuit stated that during the past two years, the city declined to approve least one other permanent, supportive housing project in Elk Grove.
State agency accuses city of breaking housing laws
In addition to the lawsuit, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, on Oct. 12, sent a notice of violation letter to the city stating it violated the state’s Housing Accountability Act, the Discrimination in Land Use Law, and the State Housing Element Law.
It is mentioned in this letter that on May 5, the Elk Grove Planning Commission approved the Elk Grove Railroad Courtyards Project, a multifamily, market-rate project that includes ground floor residential units at 9676 Railroad St.
The letter notes that this project site, at 9676 Railroad St., is located within the Old Town Special Planning Area on property that has a commercial zoning.
“This is the same regulatory environment that applies to the (Oak Rose Apartments) project,” notes the letter.
Oak Rose Apts LP, of Long Beach, continues to pursue this proposed Old Town project that, if built, would offer supportive services at that site through HOPE Cooperative, a Sacramento region-based nonprofit that provides behavioral health and supportive housing services for people with mental health challenges.
Also partnering on this proposed project is Excelerate Housing Group, a Long Beach-based development company that creates affordable housing in communities across the nation.
Dana Trujillo, CEO of Excelerate Housing Group, spoke to the Citizen about the lawsuit last week.
“Our reason for the lawsuit is that we don’t believe that the city complied with state laws for evaluating the project, and that this project deserves to be built,” she said. “And so, we’re just asking the court to review the city’s decision and determine whether or not it complied with state law or not, and we believe that it did not.
“As an affordable housing project, we are able to ask for certain development standard waivers in order to achieve a density that’s allowed under density bonus law. And the waiver requested is not only one that is allowed on density bonus law, but it’s one that the city gave to a market-rate development. So, we should be entitled to that same waiver.”
Trujillo mentioned that the Old Town site is very fitting for this proposed development, noting that it met certain standards, including nearby amenities.
“It’s a great site in a great neighborhood that will be a very pleasant place to live,” she said.
Old Town business owners speak out on project
This week, several Old Town business owners shared their thoughts on the Oak Rose Apartments proposal.
Jackie Perez, owner of Jackie’s Flowers for 24 years and a 45-year, Old Town resident, spoke in opposition to the proposed project.
“If this happens, I’m probably going to have to go out of business, and that’s just not fair,” she said. “I’ve worked really hard at my business, and from what I’ve heard at the (council) meetings, there’s a lot of people that are probably going to quit their businesses, because of this (project).
“And we work and pay taxes; we keep with the flow. What they’re trying to put next door is not going to be any benefit to Elk Grove at all.”
Perez added that as a woman business owner, she would not feel comfortable at her business if most of the Oak Rose tenants would be men.
Larry Baker, owner of The Sign Center, noted that he is frustrated with the efforts to place the Oak Rose Apartments in Old Town.
“We’re already dealing with some element of the homeless behind us now,” he said. “It’s not that I have anything against the homeless, other than if people really observe who and where they are, my opinion is that the majority of them are (dealing with) substance abuse (issues). And you can’t draw that element in.”
Baker added that he is concerned how this project might affect Old Town, which has undergone much redevelopment in recent years.
He cited the openings and building improvements of the School of Rock and Elk Grove Plumbing & Drain, building upgrades to Bob’s Club, the additions and improvements along Railroad Street, improvements on the east end of Old Town, and the millions of dollars spent by the city to improve this area.
“The boulevard here has really come along, so why would you throw (the Oak Rose project) right in the middle?” he asked. “That just seems insane to me.
“It is, because there are other people trying to make a move (with the Oak Rose project) and they have not thought about the other people around them. They’re not from here. They don’t care. They see an opportunity to make money, and they’re using every leverage they’ve got.”
Allan Veto, the longtime operator of Bob’s Club, told the Citizen that he also does not believe the project should be built in Old Town.
“I don’t think it’s the right location at all,” he said. “It’s an area that Elk Grove is trying to bring back and have an entertainment center in the heart of Old Town Elk Grove, and you’re going to put (this project in Old Town)?
“I think if they’re going to do anything, put it by the police station where they can keep an eye on it. Walmart is right there, there is all kinds of stuff right there, and there is available property around there. There are better places for it to go.”
Perry Leonard, owner of the Radcliffe Academy daycare center,
“I think they’re trying to pass off a drug, alcohol, mental health facility as affordable housing,” he said. “Sixty-seven studio units, (and) they’re providing these services (to the residents). I don’t know if they’re providing them (on-site).
“There are other affordable housing projects around Elk Grove, and we all live in harmony, but they’re not receiving mental health, alcohol and drug services.”
Trujillo addressed comments of concern from the community.
“I try to remind people that people who live in luxury housing drink alcohol, people who live in luxury housing have good behavior and bad behavior,” she said. “The difference is you have people at different ends of the income spectrum, and sometimes people have a lack of understanding of what permanent, supportive housing is.
“There’s often misconception that it’s a shelter, but Oak Rose Apartment is a full apartment building.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen referred to the city’s desire to address the housing issue.
“We know that every city must do its fair share to address the state housing crisis and we remain committed to supporting balanced solutions that engage the community and encourage a dialogue that includes all voices and perspectives,” she said.
Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann said last week that he was unable to directly comment on the Oak Rose Apartments proposal.
“Due to the litigation, we are unable to respond to specific questions; however, the community and those in the region should know that the city of Elk Grove is committed to providing housing options for everyone,” he wrote.
The city staff reported that since January 2021, the city approved the development of 1,016 affordable housing units across Elk Grove, including supportive housing units, and the city invested more than $9 million for their development.
The city staff also issued an online statement regarding SB 35.
“Senate Bill 35 and other state legislation intended to address the construction of affordable housing usurps local control over land-use decisions and creates an environment that discourages dialogue, collaboration and partnerships among affordable housing developers, neighborhoods and local governments and replaces it with a more costly, time-consuming and adversarial process,” notes the city on its website.
Elk Grove’s city attorneys are currently reviewing and evaluating allegations made against the city in this lawsuit.
