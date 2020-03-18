In response to California’s coronavirus situation, Chicks in Crisis, announced they closed their office to the public for the next two weeks. This local nonprofit supports young mothers and their families.
“Our goal is to ensure that everyone stays healthy, especially pregnant moms and young babies,” Chicks in Crisis founder Inez Whitlow said. “We know that this creates a severe hardship for our clients who are already experiencing diaper need and we are going to do everything in our power to ensure that the babies in our area stay dry, fed and healthy.”
They will, however, be delivering diapers, wipes and formula to Elk Grove residents and local clients until they run out of supplies. To receive mobile delivery, they recommend that people call the office at (916) 441-1243.
The staff will take down the person’s information and a team member will deliver these items to him or her within one to two business days.
“But, we need help,” Whitlow said. “We are low on our supply of diapers and wipes and we need donations. We have an Amazon wish list for people to order from and have items shipped directly to us. My only concern is that Amazon is low and or currently unavailable on this stuff, too.”
The current need during the coronavirus outbreak exacerbates the struggle of families who already struggle to afford diapers.
Whitlow said that nearly one half of families delay changing a diaper to extend their supply.
“This can result in severe rashes, infections and in some cases, we’ve even seen maggots,” she said. “This can all be avoided by changing diapers regularly, and in this time of crisis the struggle is even more real. We are dedicated to continue to serve our clients with diapers, wipes and formula but we need your help.”
Whitlow said that supporters can order baby supplies and have them delivered to Chicks in Crisis via Amazon. They can also donate via PayPal online at www.ChicksInCrisis.org.
The Chicks in Crisis office is located at 9455 East Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove.
