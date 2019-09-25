The Elk Grove Planning Commission on Sept. 19 approved a proposal to construct a charter school in south Elk Grove, aimed at shrinking the African American achievement gap.
With the commission’s 3-1 vote in favor, the project is one step closer to becoming reality. Commissioner George Murphey recused himself from the agenda item due to his relationship with one of the school staff members.
The school, which will be known as Fortune Charter School, is planned to serve about 800 students in grades 7-12. It is projected that 200 to 500 students will attend the school during its first five years.
Planned for a vacant, 8.5-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Bilby and McMillan roads, the school will feature three structures, totaling 94,381 square feet. The property will also include an outdoor track, landscaping, 94 parking spaces for cars, 200 parking spaces for bicycles, drainage, and lighting and frontage improvements.
Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the track will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Margaret Fortune, president and CEO of the Fortune School of Education, described the future school as a “countywide benefit charter.”
”The Sacramento County Board of Education approved our charter petition for the purposes of closing the African American achievement gap in the region,” she said. “We are open to all students, but 65% of our students are African American, another 25% Latino, and about 85% low-income.
“African American students, in particular, are the lowest performing subgroup, other than students with special needs, and the Sacramento County Board of Education made a finding a fact, that all 13 of the counties’ school districts were experiencing this achievement gap. And they called it a severe and persistent achievement gap.”
Fortune added that Fortune Charter School aims to replicate schools that are designed to prepare young junior high and high school students for college. The school has arranged to work with Cosumnes River College and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
Scheduled to open in the fall of 2021, the school will be Fortune’s third in Elk Grove.
Despite its approval of the school project, the commission supported city staff’s recommendation to deny a requested deviation, which would have reduced the landscape planter width along the western side of the property from 10 feet to 5 feet. That area is located between the track site and the western property line.
To create the 10-foot setback, the track will be relocated and the site plan amended.
Antonio Ablog, city planning manager, explained why city staff recommended the denial.
“We understand they do have a concern of reducing this kind of main entry area and patio area; however, we don’t believe that reduction and that patio area would justify that encroachment into the setback, which is intended to be a buffer to the residential uses,” he said.
Following revisions to change the outdoor track location and create the 10-foot setback, the final design will be presented to the Cosumnes Fire Department and the city’s development services director for approval or denial.
The commission also agreed with city staff that the project would not include amplified sound, but that exceptions could be considered through temporary use permits. Examples of events that might require a permit include a track meet or a festival with music.
A more regular use of amplified sound would need to be presented as a conditional use permit amendment, which would require the commission’s approval.
The charter school is the first commercial project in the city’s Southeast Policy Area (SEPA).
SEPA is an employment-oriented development plan intended to create a major employment center within the southern end of the city. It is also designed to balance the city’s jobs-to-housing ratio, as well as provide employment in the south county area. Elk Grove currently has an abundance of housing, but a heavy deficiency in its number of workplaces.
The charter school project is zoned with an “office” designation, which “encourages medium to high intensity uses, with a wide range of retail, wholesale commercial, entertainment, office, services and professional uses.”
With its conditional use permit, the school is consistent with the city’s General Plan and SEPA community plan.
The General Plan is a state-mandated document designed to guide the city’s actions, such as how land is used, and where buildings, roads and parks can be built.
Prior to casting the only “no” vote on the project, Planning Commission Chair Mackenzie Wieser mentioned that she struggled with supporting this 40-job proposal in a designated office space area.
“The reason this breaks my heart is I love your business model; I love your architectural plan; I love what you’re doing,” she said. “I love your mission, vision, everything about your school and your project, but for the SEPA plan in an office space in the most prominent corner in SEPA for office space, I’m really struggling to conditional permit this, allow this.”
In response, Commissioner Frank Maita said that he did not believe that the corner is as prominent as Wieser described.
“It’s an important corner; I don’t diminish that,” he said. “But we’re not down (on the more prominent) Kammerer (Road).
“When I look at the overall map, I can see the rationalization of the people who proposed the project and shepherded the project and designed the project in this location,” he said.
Maita added that he has no plans to support any other project similar to the charter school in the Southeast Policy Area, “no matter how well intended they are or how good of operator they are.”
“So, I’m not exactly pleased with the use,” he said. “I’m going to be pleased with the result of it, I think.”
Wieser also expressed a desire to “draw the line” on approving similar projects within SEPA.
“I can’t continue to push forward and continue to bend to our plan,” she said.
Vice Chair Andrew Shuck called this future school an “asset for the city.”
“It’s certainly coming in on the right side of the city, given some of the comments I heard tonight from the applicant, with regards to its attendance,” he said. “We have more high-density development on this side of town where the school will be located. So, I think that’s also a win as far as location goes.”
In an interview with the Citizen following the meeting, Fortune expressed gratitude for the commission’s approval of the charter school project.
“We’re very excited to have earned our conditional use permit for the new campus that will be opening, and it’s going to be fantastic for our students and for the community,” she said.
