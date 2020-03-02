The U.S. Census Bureau announced this week that 866 census taker positions are available in Elk Grove for the 2020 census.
These census takers will follow up with households that did not respond to the census online, by phone or by mail. This operation begins in mid-May and ends July 31.
The bureau, which is also hiring in other areas throughout the nation, is committed to hiring field staff to work in their own communities. In addition to census taker positions, supervisor jobs are also available.
Responses to the census help determine who lives in what area and where resources, whether business or public, may be needed. The census is also required by the U.S. Constitution, and efforts are made to count everyone in the country one time only, and record where each of those people reside.
The last federal census was taken in 2010 and shows Elk Grove’s total population as 153,015, and its total number of households as 47,927. Elk Grove’s population is now estimated to be 172,886, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program.
Marna Davis, a spokesperson for the bureau, explained why it is important to obtain accurate census numbers in Elk Grove.
“The census is more than just a head count,” she said. “It provides a picture of Elk Grove that helps determine where to build new schools, hospitals and businesses; how hundreds of billions of dollars per year (are) distributed for essential public services like road repairs, senior and homeless services and emergency response.
In addition to helping determine how federal funding is allocated, the census population count is used to determine how congressional seats are apportioned.
The 2020 census also plays a significant role in city elections in Elk Grove. Four months ago, the Elk Grove City Council voted to change the way voters elect council members, beginning this November. Under the new, “by-district” election system, voters will only choose among candidates running in their local council districts. Council members were previously elected by voters across the city, and each member represented a council district.
This November, elections for two council seats will use the current district map, which is based on existing 2010 census data. However, district boundaries will be changed in the future, utilizing 2020 census data.
Davis said that census jobs present a great opportunity to earn money for various purposes.
“Census positions provide the perfect opportunity to earn extra income while helping your community,” she said. “This is a great job for someone just entering the workforce, retirees or someone with a job who just wants to make extra money, pay off debt, plan for a summer vacation or even buy a car.”
Wages for census positions begin at $21 per hour, and employees are paid weekly. The first check will be issued 10 to 14 days after an employee’s first day on the job. Slightly lower wages will be paid for training hours.
Employees using their own vehicles will be reimbursed 58 cents per mile for the driving they do while conducting census work.
Work hours for field positions are generally flexible, but some positions require specific daytime, evening and weekend work. Typically, census workers will work for six to eight weeks.
Confidentiality is a vital component of census work, and census workers must follow strict guidelines and laws, based on confidentiality.
Census workers take a lifetime oath to protect census data, and they can be punished for as many as five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for violating that oath.
An applicant is required to be at least 18 years old and a citizen of the United States, have a valid Social Security number and an email address. Males born after 1959 must also be registered with the selective service system or have a qualifying exemption. It is also required that each census worker have their own vehicle and a valid driver’s license, or have access to a public transportation system that meets their work schedule.
All potential census workers will be fingerprinted and must pass a background check.
Although everyone must speak English to become a census taker, the Census Bureau does encourage those who also speak other languages to apply for positions.
Those interested in applying for census jobs in Elk Grove can either visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020 (562-2020).
