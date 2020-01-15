Elk Grove police detectives on Jan. 14 arrested a 31-year-old caretaker who is accused of fatally assaulting a teenage resident at a care home last month.
Aaron Lewis Gacilan was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as 18-year-old Alexander Sanchez. They declared him to be brain-dead on Dec. 28 before he passed away on Dec. 31.
Investigators traced the death to an incident that reportedly occurred on Dec. 26 at the United Living Care Home on Generations Drive. Sanchez was a full-time resident at the facility that supports dependent adults, Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
Investigators believe that Gacilan got into an altercation with Sanchez, which led to the suspect kicking his head several times. The victim then went limp but he was still conscious. Jimenez said that Gacilan later checked on Sanchez and called 911 after he was found unconscious.
Cosumnes paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the victim before transporting him to the Kaiser South hospital, the police reported.
The hospital staff later contacted the Elk Grove police two days later – they said that Sanchez was still unconscious and that he had a head wound. Jimenez said that the Adult Protective Services and the Social Services Department were also contacted about the situation.
Sanchez succumbed to his injuries on New Year’s Eve.
Detectives arrested and booked Gacilan into the Sacramento County Main Jail where his bail was set at $250,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.