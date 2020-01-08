A car fatally struck a 20-year-old pedestrian who climbed over a Highway 99 median and walked in the way of incoming traffic in Elk Grove during the evening of Jan. 5. Cosumnes Fire personnel pronounced her as deceased at the scene.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Rubidia Albarenga of Sacramento.
The California Highway Patrol reported that she first drove a Toyota Prius that sustained major front end damage when she was involved in a three-vehicle collision. This crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 near the Laguna Boulevard exit.
Authorities said that Albarenga then kept driving for half a mile until her car stopped at the highway’s median. For “unknown reasons,” she then left her Prius and climbed over the median. She reportedly walked into northbound Highway 99’s #2 lane.
The CHP said that a Honda Civic struck Albarenga when she walked into its lane. That car’s driver then called 911 after reporting that he crashed into an unknown object. The CHP and Cosumnes Fire staff then arrived and found the victim.
The CHP reported that the Honda driver was released after speaking with officers.
Readers with information about the collision can contact the CHP’s South Sacramento office at (916) 681-2300 and speak with Officer Young.
