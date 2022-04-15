Elk Grove Police Capt. Paul Solomon will become Elk Grove’s next assistant police chief, the Elk Grove police announced on April 11. The 29-year law enforcement veteran has worked with the city’s police department since it formed in 2006.
Solomon will succeed former Assistant Police Chief Bobby Davis who became the city’s fifth police chief after Tim Albright retired last month.
Both Davis and Solomon will be formally promoted in a ceremony that will be held on Thursday, April 21 at the District56 center.
Davis chose his successor who will serve as the second-in-command in the police department, and will also have three captains report to him.
“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to work with Chief Davis as he guides the department into the future,” Solomon said in a press statement. “I look forward to continuing serving alongside the hard-working and dedicated members of the Elk Grove Police Department as we partner with the community on strategies to improve the quality of life in our city.”
He started at the Elk Grove police as a sergeant who went on to be promoted to lieutenant and then captain. Solomon also has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in human relations and business. In addition to being a police captain, he also serves as the president of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy-Sacramento board.
“Assistant Chief Solomon has worked as a supervisor or manager in every Elk Grove Police Department service area,” Davis said in a press statement. “I am so excited for what he will bring to the organization in his new role and how much he will add to the future of our agency.”
The April 21 ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the District56 center, 8230 Civic Center Drive. This event is open to the public.
