A dozen campus supervisors from across the Elk Grove Unified School District gathered before the district’s school board on Nov. 12. Jeremai Garcia, a campus supervisor at Cosumnes Oaks High School, spoke on behalf of these employees who wore their uniform jackets.
He noted their daily challenges on the job in providing security at the district’s schools.
“We are usually the first faces that the staff and students see in the morning when they arrive, and one of the last faces they see when they leave the campus,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s freezing cold, blistering heat, or raining cats and dogs – we are out there as the first line of defense for each and every school.”
Garcia said that they request pay increases in order to provide them a “living wage” for their work.
“I don’t say this to subvert the collective bargaining process,” he said. “But we deserve more respect in a wage that can allow us to support our families and dignifies the work that we do.”
Garcia spoke to the school board during their meeting’s public comment period and the trustees were not allowed to respond to him.
Under the current salary schedule, campus supervisors at community day schools are paid between $14 to $19 an hour, based on their work experience, according to a district report.
“Based on the things we do on a daily basis, we’re underpaid,” Garcia later told the Citizen.
The Elk Grove High School graduate has worked as a campus supervisor at different schools for five years.
During his interview, he mentioned that supervisors risk physical dangers at their jobs in ending violence between students.
“We’re concerned a lot of people in our job have been injured in breaking up fights,” Garcia noted.
He also addressed the possibility of outsiders entering campuses and committing violent acts.
“We would be the first targets,” Garcia said about campus supervisors. “We are out in the campuses all day long.”
He said that his fellow supervisors received a small pay raise last year.
“It wasn’t as significant as we thought it was going to be,” Garcia said.
The job description of Campus Supervisor will be reviewed in January during the bargaining process between district officials and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which represents the supervisors.
Local AFSCME representative, Jennifer Ballerini could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
Garcia said that his fellow supervisors will continue to attend union meetings and possibly more school board meetings.
“We’ll hopefully make appearances at board meetings and continue to show our unity as a group, and hopefully get our message across,” he told the Citizen.
